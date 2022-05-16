Another 100,000 trees to be planted from 'tips of mountain tops' to urban areas

The Government has committed to planting 100,000 trees around New Zealand, in a new partnership with Project Crimson.

The grounds of Government House – the Wellington residence of the Governor-General – are like a living gallery.

On one side of a side path stands Sir Jerry Mateparae’s Gallipoli pine, grown from a seed gathered at the scene of one of New Zealand’s most famous battles. In a clearing is a cedar planted by Queen Elizabeth II herself in 1954 in celebration of her visit, and a little further along, Dame Patsy Reddy’s rimu.

The latest addition is a kauri, planted on Monday to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee – a 70-year reign – and the launch of a nationwide planting project in which the Department of Conservation is partnering with Project Crimson and local community and iwi groups.

Project Crimson, the charitable trust responsible for nationwide planting project Trees that Count, recently hit the funding milestone of one million trees. In the month since, they raised enough for another 185,000.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is marked at Government House with a ceremonial planting of a kauri tree by Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan, left, chief executive of Te Tapu o Tāne Jana Davis, Project Crimson chairman Joris De Bres and Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann on behalf of the Governor-General.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann stood in for current Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, who is in Abu Dhabi to pay respects after the death of Sheik Khalifa.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said it was a chance to restore ecosystems and sequester carbon – “a spade in the ground to mark our place under the sky” – her speech punctuated by the cries of kākā wheeling overhead.

“The prime minister has directed that we commemorate this incredible milestone by planting 100,000 native trees in collaboration with Project Crimson,” Allan said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff From left: Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, Project Crimson chairperson Joris De Bres and Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan.

Post-World War II, there were forest clearing initiatives for agriculture.

“In places the land has been stripped bare as forests were felled for sheep grazing. Today you only have to look at the hills around Taihape to see the sumps of a once proud forest,” Allan said.

“I want to be able to look to the past and learn. I want to be able to look to a future full of opportunities to restore our natural heritage.”

Projects will be supported from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South. The first was in Murihiku, where the planting was attended by representatives from Te Tapu O Tāne – a native tree regeneration project based in Waihopai/Invercargill.

Ross Giblin/Stuff This Atlantic blue cedar was planted by Queen Elizabeth ll in 1954 during the royal visit to New Zealand.

This planting would cover areas from “the tips of mountain tops, into urban areas and down through riparian planting – and that’s just in one small area”, Allan said. Other projects include native trees being planted anywhere from farm land to existing forest landscapes.

Project Crimson chairperson Joris De Bres said the group particularly valued its relationships with iwi and community groups – those on the ground, with knowledge of the land, who were best placed to carry out the work. “We can’t plant them from here,” he said.