Council gives nod to twin fences at Port Tarakohe to protect little penguins

Little blue penguins nesting at Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay are to get some added protection after Tasman District Council approved the construction of two fences and approved a ban on dogs in the restricted area.

One fence is to block access to the inner port arm while the other is designed to restrict access to the northern groyne of that western arm. However, people, such as regular fishers, who have obtained a permit from Tasman District Council will be able venture onto the northern groyne.

As well as approving the construction of the fences, council elected members on Thursday agreed that dogs, even those on a leash, would not be allowed in the restricted area as added protection for the little blues, known officially as little penguins or kororā. However, an exception will be made for certified detection dogs or service dogs.

The penguins, which are listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Act, are the world's smallest, weighing in at about 1kg and standing just over 25cm tall. Their numbers have been growing at Port Tarakohe.

Supplied The top image shows the single fence line originally recommended by the Mōhua (Golden Bay) Blue Penguin Trust while the second image shows twin fence lines, outlined in orange, approved by the council.

Approval by the council for the construction of the two fences and the ban on dogs follows a recommendation from a hearing panel for the measures. The twin fences are smaller overall than a single fence with a locked gate, originally proposed by The Mōhua (Golden Bay) Blue Penguin Trust to control access to the penguin nesting area during the breeding season.

That proposal from the trust attracted 109 submissions.

During the public forum section at the start of the council meeting, Golden Bay ward councillor Chris Hill – who was also the chairperson of the hearing panel – presented a petition opposing the fencing off the western arm. The petition was signed by 192 people, Hill said.

John Bisset/Stuff The northern groyne and the port arm of the western arm of Port Tarakohe, both on the left, are nesting sites for little blue penguins and are to be fenced.

Later in the meeting, Hill said concerns raised about the fence as originally proposed were “around public access and ‘don't fence me out of anywhere’ and the visual impact of it”.

The changes proposed by the hearing panel meant the end result would be “significantly reduced” in terms of cost and visual impact but would still provide reasonable protection for the penguins.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Golden Bay ward councillor Chris Hill says changes to the proposed fence line made by the hearing panel, of which she was the chairperson, reduced the visual impact of the planned structure.

In response to questions how the permits would work, group finance manager Mike Drummond said the system had not yet been fully designed. Permits were already used to allow access to some forestry areas “for hunting and other purposes”.

To obtain a permit to access the restricted area at Port Tarakohe, people could approach the council “if you have good reason and you've been educated around how to behave around the penguins”.

“Then you are likely to be given access to the area,” Drummond said. “It allows flexibility for council to manage the area and any impact on the penguins.”

Property and enterprise portfolio manager Nick Chin said he guessed the cost to instal the proposed two fences would be less than $10,000.

KAREN SAUNDERS Tūmanako the little blue penguin was rescued when it didn’t need rescuing. The kororā is thriving at Native Bird Rescue on Waiheke Island. Video first published in January 2022.

Drummond said the recreational aspects of Port Tarakohe were recovered through rates, so a “slight increase” would be built into the 2022-23 rate strike.

“In the longer term, it's likely to be the maintenance costs of the fence that are more significant than the capital cost and installation,” he said.