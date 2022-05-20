From recycled clothing destined for landfill to the latest 'streetwear'

A section of The Terrace has been repaved with tarmac strengthened by fibres from recycled clothing. Pictured: Councillor Laurie Foon, third from left, with teams from Usedfully, Fulton Hogan, WSP NZ and Scion.

A road in central Wellington has been paved with asphalt made with recycled clothing textiles – a New Zealand first and a step towards a circular economy for the city.

It’s part of a Wellington City Council-led trial, in partnership with Usedfully, Scion and Fulton Hogan, reusing the untapped resource of unwanted clothing and textiles.

A section of The Terrace, between Ghuznee and Buller streets, is the first piece of road to be laid with Strength-Tex, which uses 500 kilograms of used textiles, conserves about 11,700kgs of carbon equivalent emissions,and 568,500 litres of water.

Textile waste is one of the country's fastest growing waste streams – an estimated 220,000 tonnes of potential fibre in the form of textiles going to landfill every year. In Wellington, it made up 5.3% of waste sent to the Southern Landfill

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Cellulose recycled from textiles is used as an additive in road asphalt to strengthen it.

Usedfully is on a mission to create a viable textile recycling solution in New Zealand to help divert 220,000 tonnes of textiles from landfill each year.

A circular economy lengthens the timeframe of products by reusing or repurposing them. Cellulose recycled from textiles is currently imported for use as an additive in road asphalt to strengthen it. Instead of importing it, this project is an opportunity to redirect textile waste from landfill.

WCC/Supplied Resources like lights, carpet tiles and doors were saved from the demolition of the old Central Library for use in the new one. Pictured: Mayor Andy Foster and councillors Jill Day and Laurie Foon.

Usedfully chief executive Peter Thompson said in a statement Strength-Tex was the first of a number of industrial scale solutions developed from unwanted textiles.

Councillor Laurie Foon said it was part of the transition to a low-carbon, circular economy – and other projects were in the pipeline.

The council’s economic wellbeing strategy is “regenerative by design”, getting the city closer to zero carbon and zero waste by diverting waste from landfill, and lowering the city's emissions.

WCC/Supplied In Newtown, kit-set bus stops made in Spain from recycled plastic are being built.

Other projects included the salvaging of lights, carpet tiles and doors from the old Central Library, intended for use in the new one or to be given to community groups.

Demolished concrete – such as that from the earthquake-prone flats on Nairn St, empty since April 2017 when City Housing tenants moved out – is taken to CentrePort to be crushed and made into gravel to be used at the port, and for footpaths around the city.

In Newtown, kit-set bus stops made in Spain from recycled plastic are being built. “The great thing about them is that you can set them up, take them down, and set them up somewhere else,” Foon said.

The modular platforms are part of the bus and bike improvements between Newtown and the waterfront. The footpath-height, accessible platforms will allow people to get on and off buses safely and cross new bike lanes to the footpath, reconfigured to make different sized platforms, and eventually be recycled.

Five new bus platforms are being assembled along Riddiford St and Adelaide Rd between Mein and Hall streets and the Basin Reserve this month.