Can you help crack the mystery of the soaked safe?

Environment Southland compliance administrator Linda Hayes with the sodden safe she hopes to return to its rightful owner.

Could it have been part of a robbery? Whey did it come from? What is inside? Did someone try to drown their secrets?

Nobody knows ... but Environment Southland are hoping to find some answers about a soaked safe found travelling down the Oreti River.

“Help us crack the mystery,” the regional council asked in a Facebook post, calling for the owner of the safe to come forward.

An Environment Southland spokesperson said staff had notified police who were “quite happy” for the council to deal with it.

The safe was spotted by a member of the public who notified the council.

Staff believed it may have travelled “some distance” because it was first spotted 100m upstream from where it was retrieved near Dunns Rd in Otatara, just outside Invercargill.

A contractor was sent to retrieve the safe, which could not easily be lifted.

“It was quite heavy apparently, and it doesn’t look easy to get into,” the spokesperson said.

Comments on the Facebook post speculated about what might be inside the safe, with one person suggesting the council should film staff opening the safe.

Environment Southland hopes to release an update on the mystery safe on Monday.