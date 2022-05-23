Awarua Wetlands fire near Invercargill being treated as suspicious, investigation launched

Awarua Fire has burnt more than 1370-ha of Department of Conservation land and emitted massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. [Video first published on April 11]

A massive fire near Invercargill, at the Awarua Wetlands, is being treated as suspicious.

Police have launched a criminal investigating into the cause of the 1370-hectare fire, which started on April 1.

A police spokesperson said police were investigating the fire in conjunction with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and several witnesses had been spoken to.

A man was helping police with inquiries “but please note the man should not be described as a suspect”, the spokesperson said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Parts of the Awarua-Waituna wetlands charred after being damaged. [File photo]

As the case progressed police will update interested parties, including iwi and the Department of Conversation.

The fire was on Department of Conservation land about 20-kilometres south-east of Invercargill.

In the second week of the blaze, fire fighting costs were nearing $800,000. Forty firefighters and nine helicopters were involved in fighting the fire, which showed signs of being extinguished after bouts of rain in early May.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said at the time that “massive amounts” of greenhouse gases had been emitted into the atmosphere as a result.

NgÄi Tahu/RNZ Te Rūnaka o Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga said the wetland was used by generations of Awarua tīpuna as a food basket to feed whānau living at nearby settlements, and was home to many memories and traditions. [File photo]

Department of Conservation Murihiku operations manager John McCarroll earlier said the Awarua-Waituna wetlands were home to a range of rare birds, including godwits, marsh and spotless crakes, and the extremely rare Southern New Zealand dotterel.

Awarua Rūnaka Kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga earlier said that Awarua-Waituna was significant to Ngāi Tahu whānau and to the local community.