New trust to support little blue penguins in Tasman Bay

A charitable trust has been formed to support the little blue penguins of Tasman Bay.

The purpose of the Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust is to continue the work undertaken by the Love Our Little Blues community group, which has been involved in predator trapping and other conservation work in the bays north and south of Kaiteriteri for the past four years.

Little blues, known officially as little penguins or kororā, are listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Act. They are the world's smallest penguins, weighing in at about 1kg and standing just over 25cm tall.

Among the trust’s aims are to identify and help alleviate threats to little blues by promoting conservation awareness through predator trapping, provisioning nest boxes and signage and identifying and delivering educational opportunities.

It also plans to commission regular penguin population and distribution surveys and carry out penguin advocacy with local and central government for improved wildlife legislation and planning strategies.

Collaboration with the scientific community, working with approved wildlife services to provide rescue and rehabilitation for injured or sick penguins and liaison with other penguin conservation groups around New Zealand are other aims in the trust deed.

Foundation trustees Larry Lumsden and Linda Jenkins, of Little Kaiteriteri, said they were delighted to announce that the patron of the Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust was Professor John Cockrem, of Massey University.

“John has been involved in penguin conservation throughout New Zealand, including Golden Bay's successful breeding colony at Port Tarakohe,” Jenkins said. “We are truly grateful that John has accepted the position of patron and that the trust will have the support of his vast experience as we move forward with our projects.”

Rehabilitation expertise was to be provided to the trust by DOC-approved wildlife vet Mana Stratton, who has accepted the position of honorary wildlife vet.

“Mana has huge experience in helping little blues in trouble and her services will continue to be a massive help,” Jenkins said. “The conservation status for little blue penguins is at risk and declining so they need all the support we can give them.”