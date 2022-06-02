Nerves turn to excitement as students get immersed in deep blue

Students from Riwaka School near Motueka were among a group of children and parents from around the country who won the chance to go snorkeling at the Poor Knights marine reserve off the coast of Northland.

About half an hour boat ride out to sea, 12-year-old Kelia Buckland was slightly nervous about jumping in.

But excitement took over once she did.

“It was just amazing.

“It was like you were surrounded by fish on all sides, I think it would kind of feel like [that] if you just hopped into a tank at an aquarium.”

Father of fellow Riwaka School student Kingi Caird was equally awestruck.

“That first moment of hopping in the water blew me away. And the clarity, until you're immersed in it you don't understand,” Jimmy Caird said.

Lorna Doogan/Nelson Mail Students from Riwaka School got the chance to snorkel in the Poor Knights marine reserve off the coast of Northland in May, after becoming regional winners in a competition from the educational programme, EMR (Experiencing Marine Reserves)

The two students from the top of the South Island (and a lucky parent) got the chance to snorkel in the Poor Knights marine reserve, a protected area off the top of the North Island, after winning regional prizes in a competition aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting the ocean.

They explored the waters off Aorangi Island in the Poor Knights Islands chain, a popular underwater diving area where fishing is prohibited, nearly 50 kilometres north east of Whangarei.

Kingi Caird said he was “so happy” to have had the experience, seeing many species of fish he had never seen before, like red moki and demoiselle.

Lorna Doogan/EMR Riwaka School student Kingi Caird and his dad Jimmy got to snorkel for the first time at Poor Knights marine reserve, after Kingi won a competition with a computer game he created to highlight the impact of human activity on the health of marine environments.

He hadn’t heard of the Poor Knights before a video game he created earned him the trip there this month.

He coded the game with two friends when his school took part in the nationwide educational programme, Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR), run in the region by educational trust Tasman Bay Guardians.

In the game, the player is a snapper fish, trying to avoid human threats like nets, hooks and oil spills.

Caird got to see large tāmure/snapper/tāmure in the flesh, when he scooped the Nelson region’s “action” category in the annual EMR competition – which judges students’ projects and engagement with the programme.

“On the boat ... you could see the big snapper, and then when you got in there were thousands of tiny fish.

“Fish I’d never seen before with all these cool colours, that looked like tropical fish.”

Lorna Doogan/EMR Two students from Riwaka School got to go snorkeling at the Poor Knights marine reserve off the coast of Northland, with other children who were regional winners in a national marine reserves competition.

Caird said he thought inventing a game that could be shared on the internet was a good way to raise awareness of the need to stop over-fishing, and polluting the sea.

He was now more determined to help with things like beach clean-ups, and was considering a marine-based job.

The trip was the furthest north Buckland had ever been.

Supplied/EMR Riwaka School student Kelia Buckland won an "amazing" snorkeling trip at the Poor Knights marine reserve, with a picture book she wrote and illustrated highlighting the dangers of over-fishing.

She won the region’s art category with a children’s book she wrote and illustrated about a starfish who discovered a kina barren (an area without fish, where kinas proliferate and eat all the seaweed).

His friends “get fished up”, and someone from EMR decides they need to try and make it a marine reserve, she said.

The situation a few years later looked “way better”.

You could “see pretty far” in the Poor Knights marine reserve, and there was “heaps of kelp”, Buckland said.

Lorna Doogan/EMR Two students from the Nelson region went snorkeling at the Poor Knights marine reserve, with other children from around the country as part of a marine reserves competition.

She thought she would notice the difference when she went snorkelling outside of marine reserves now.

“I’ll probably be like where’s all the fish.”

Kingi’s dad Jimmy said the experience was invaluable.

“Especially for this generation... where we are heading with the planet, it can feel scary. But this generation ... they give us hope, and it's really important to get them out to these places to see what is still here and what can be achieved.”

The Poor Knights trip was sponsored by “Dive! Tutukaka” and the Bobby Stafford-Bush Foundation.