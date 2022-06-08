Forever Trees: The Press launches campaign to attract volunteers to plant 5000 trees in the red zone

Jasper and mum Kate estimate they need to plant 30 trees a year to offset their family's emissions, so the pair are excited about taking part in the The Forever Trees planting day on July 3 where 5000 native trees will be planted in Christchurch.

Today The Press is opening registrations to those who would like to join what could be Ōtautahi Christchurch’s largest-ever volunteer planting day, when 5000 native trees will be planted in the former residential red zone.

The Forever Trees planting day on July 3, supported by Trees That Count and the Christchurch City Council, will give everyone in the city a chance to mitigate their carbon footprint.

Trees that Count has partnered with Tāne’s Tree Trust, a non-profit charity with an easy-to-use carbon calculator that helps households work out how many native shrubs and trees should be planted to mitigate their carbon footprint.

Households can also work out how much carbon dioxide their planted trees would help remove from the atmosphere across a life span of 50 years.

For Lyttelton family Kate McDougall, Daryl Warnock and son Jasper, 5, the opportunity to do something practical to reduce their carbon footprint was a no-brainer.

Passionate about skiing, the couple have increasingly become alarmed at the rate of climate change.

Ten years ago the adventurous pair never hesitated to ski from Mt Olympus in Canterbury down the Ryton Valley to the access road, but now global warming means that’s no longer possible as the snow cover isn’t there.

“It’s really evident to us,” McDougall says.

That realisation started an incremental journey for the family, who describe themselves not as raging environmentalists but rather as a family slowly changing direction.

That direction will now see them become one of the first families to join The Press’ first volunteer planting day, and young son Jasper couldn’t be keener to get stuck in.

Already a budding environmentalist, he has plans to build electric cars in Tokyo when he grows up and dreams about converting all the transport in the world to electric.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McDougall and Jasper Warnock enjoy the garden at their Lyttelton home. The family will join The Press planting day on July 3, hoping to help plant 5000 trees in the red zone.

Taught to look after the planet from the moment he was born, Jasper is part of a new generation who have known nothing else but the mantra of sustainability, and McDougall is keen for him to be involved in projects that protect the environment from a young age.

Using carbon footprint calculators the family believe they currently need to plant about 30 trees a year to offset their emissions.

Working out their footprint has not been hard, with calculators like Trees That Count able to come up with definitive amounts for all activities.

With a return flight from Christchurch to Auckland costing the equivalent of two native trees in emissions, and household electricity use for one year (8,000 kWh) also causing the same emissions as two native trees, the numbers soon add up.

For example, planting nine native trees saves the equivalent emissions as a medium-sized car doing 10,000 kilometres a year.

Roughly, an average household of two adults and two children would need to plant 32 native trees every year to make up for their emissions – less than a return flight from Auckland to London, at 34 native trees.

Eventually, McDougall wants to accurately determine the family’s exact emissions so they can ensure they are planting enough trees every year, but she also wants to tag along to other projects and do more than their bit to help.

Already the family have changed to using an electric car after buying a Nissan Leaf three years ago in a move they have really enjoyed.

Running the car costs just $10 a week, but it has also proved to be a fun, zippy vehicle to drive.

McDougall believes while change can be seen as a negative, they’ve found their green lifestyle is giving them huge satisfaction.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McDougall and Jasper will plant about 30 trees in the red zone on July 3 as part of The Press’s Forever Trees planting day.

Now she thinks twice before going to a supermarket, and chooses to use a local organic vegetable grower who delivers.

The family have cut down on meat and dairy products and limit buying packaged products to cut down on waste. McDougall says her concern about the amount of waste we are creating has led her to question every purchase.

“I won’t buy biscuits. I’ll make them … and they are yummier and without all the E (food additive) numbers.”

Being able to plant in the red zone will be empowering, she says, particularly when global wild weather events such as the Californian wildfires can make people feel hopeless.

“It might be a tiny little thing, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

