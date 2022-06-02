Why an award-winning beachkeeper keeps his 'shopfront' clean

Jason Roberts, 54, loves beaches so much that when he bought a house he made sure he could hear the waves from the doorstep.

Jason Roberts can hear and smell the waves from his front doorstep.

For the past 30 years, the Christchurch City Council park ranger has been nurturing the sand dunes along the coast from Taylor’s Mistake to Spencerville beach.

His job began with dune maintenance, but has since evolved into a multi-faceted position which sees him educate communities and schools on the importance of keeping sand dune networks well restored.

His passion for the job led him to being awarded the Pingao and Tohera Trophy from the New Zealand Coastal Restoration Trust.

Robinson said he had admired the work by previous winners for years and never expected to win it himself.

“I’ve seen it handed out for lots of great work, but it was never on my radar. I’m still processing it.”

The satisfaction he felt from seeing people enjoying areas he restored was a favourite part of the job.

Seeing others appreciating a walkway or beachfront he’d just restored was what it was all about, he said.

Supplied/Newsline Roberts has been restoring Christchurch coastlines for 30 years.

His role was New Brighton-focussed initially but has grown along with his expertise on beachside plants.

While there was never really an end result to admire, constant progression was part of that satisfaction.

“I like to keep my shopfront clean.”

His work has focused on planting sand-binding species like spinifex and pingao which help catch and hold windblown sand, building the natural dune barriers.

Roberts worked in nurseries and in landscaping before coming across the coastal restoration role.

He found the role through volunteering in New Brighton.

His home on North Beach means he’s within distance to hear and smell the waves, an aspect he enjoys both in his personal life and professionally.

“I’ve always been amazed at the neat community we have in New Brighton,” he said.

Community planting days were also a favourite as both adults and children could learn more about the jobs park rangers do, and Roberts said he particularly enjoyed receiving feedback face-to-face.

When he’s not tending to or obsessing about sand dune maintenance, it’s old classic British motorcycles that Roberts likes to restore. He has a “fairly out of control” love for them, he said.

Anything to do with history was right up his alley.

“I guess it comes from picturing what it was like for people to travel in the 1930s.”

The motorcycles require “veteran-like” manning, including mixing air and fuel flow on the go. They have no clutch, and require a great deal of mechanical maintenance.

His latest project was a 1913 550cc motorcycle that was “basically a push-bike with an engine.”

Making sure they stuck around was a big part of restoring the bikes, much how he hoped his beach restoration work would help future generations enjoy it for years to come.