Should pet cats be kept indoors? New research explores attitudes towards free-roaming felines

Kathy Gabriel's cat steals the neighbour's belongings and brings them home as gifts for her. The cat's escapades inspired Kathy to write and publish a children's book.

Should cats – New Zealand’s most popular pet – be allowed to roam free, or should they be kept inside?

According to conservation group Forest & Bird, there is an estimated 1.4 million domestic cats in Aotearoa, with as many as 40% of households having at least one.

Lobby group Predator Free NZ says cats kill native birds, bats, lizards and insects, only bringing home around 25% of what they hunt.

Across the ditch, many Australian councils have cracked down on roaming cats. In Canberra people will have to contain their cats from July 1, 2022.

READ MORE:

* The cuddly killer undermining our best predator-free efforts

* New Zealanders are locking down their cats, for good

* Local councils considering cat controls to save native wildlife



Although there have been calls for similar measures in New Zealand, cats have been left off the Predator Free 2050 list of pests.

University of Canterbury master’s student Sarah Chamberlain said New Zealand has one of the highest rates of cat ownership in the world, so she dedicated her research to better understand people’s attitudes towards cat-containment.

This could include keeping cats inside or keeping them inside at night, cat enclosures, escape-proof fenced yards and supervising cats outside.

Supplied Sarah Chamberlain, a researcher at University of Canterbury, says she hopes there will be a rethink on what it looks like to be a responsible cat owner.

Chamberlain used an online survey to gauge the views of 395 New Zealand cat owners and found 6% were “engaged”, meaning they participated in cat-containment the most and believed it was beneficial to cats.

By contrast, 30% (118) of people were “opposed”. They participated in cat-containment the least and were the least concerned about the negative impacts of free-roaming.

“Our results demonstrated that if we want to encourage more cat owners in NZ to keep their cats at home there are a variety of barriers that should be addressed,” she said.

“It’s not as simple as increasing people's awareness of the issue of free-roaming cats, cat owners need to have the capability to engage, the opportunity to be able to keep their cat at home and the motivation to do so.”

Chamberlain is a cat owner and keeps them at home in a ‘catio’, which gives them access to the house and outside.

(Outdoor) cats face increased risk of injury or harm to themselves, a Canterbury university master’s student says.

She acknowledges cat-containment is a contentious topic, but said it’s not about demonising cats but about keeping them safe.

“Cats allowed to free-roam can lead to predation of wildlife, including native wildlife, disruption of wildlife behaviour, spreading disease like toxoplasmosis, which is a threat to our endangered marine mammals and can be transferred to humans as well.

“(Outdoor) cats are also at an increased risk of injury or harm to themselves.”

In the future she hopes there will be a rethink on what it looks like to be a responsible cat owner.

“I don’t think it is just about putting rules and regulations in place at a council level,” she said.

“You have to change people’s beliefs and attitudes, educate them about the issue and give them the tools and resources to make it easy to engage.”