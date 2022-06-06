A Southland woman's desire to protect conservation and preserve native species for future generations

Estelle Leask, of Bluff, will be made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and Māori.

When Estelle Leask began volunteering on Whenua Hou/Codfish Island more than 30 years ago, she was shocked to learn she was one of only a few Ngāi Tahu who had been there.

She couldn’t believe her people did not have access to their own island, so asked herself: “how can we change that?”

Now, partly thanks to her determination there is active co-management of the island between Iwi and the Crown.

Her love of conservation had led to her being named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and Māori in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

READ MORE:

* Mana whenua panel will advocate for important traditional sites on stewardship land

* Pioneer was a strong advocate for her people

* Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environment Trust expands network



Leask (Ngāi Tahu, Te Whakatāea, Ngāti Ruanui) says working with kākāpō on Whenua Hou is life-changing.

Her drive for the protection of the native parrot and other species is the explanation she wants to give future generations.

“I don’t want to be responsible on my watch to explain to the next generation ‘sorry, we couldn’t do it’. Especially iconic species like kiwi and kākāpo. How can we be Kiwi without kiwi?”

Growing up in Bluff with a mother from Rakiura and a father from Whakatāne, Leask learnt from an early age what being a kaitiaki meant.

“That realisation and sadness of losing native species because of pests.”

Leask also dedicates her time to Te Korawai Whakahau, a community-based facility and native plant nursery that is growing trees for the restoration of Bluff Hill.

The Jobs For Nature fund allowed them to employ young people to do the work.

“It’s been a game-changer for us - 30,000 trees have been grown and will go towards restoring the mana of Bluff Hill.”

It was important also to give birds a safe haven, she said.

Leask has had a lot of support from her husband, who encourages her to volunteer in the community.

When she first discovered she was up for a Queen’s Birthday Honour, she was shocked.

Then came the disbelief.

“I said ‘I don’t want this’. I didn’t feel I was deserving.”

But Leask’s older sister talked to her and made her realise it was not about her, but rather a team effort deserving of the award, she said.

“I don’t feel I’m being singled out, but accepting in a humble way for everyone who supports this.”

Leask is a member Te Rūnanga o Awarua in Bluff and a Senior Environmental Advisor for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Her contributions to conservation range from checking traps to providing strategic direction for programmes.

Since 2008 she has been chairperson, volunteer co-ordinator and Te Kowowai Whakahou Native Plant Nursery Co-Ordintory for the Bluff Hill Motupōhue Environment Trust.

She led an initiative for students from the Southern Institute of Technology Environment Management course to assist with aspects of the Trust’s work.

In 2018, Leask joined the Southland Conservation Board and is now a director on the Board of Predator Free 2050 Ltd and Predator Free New Zealand Trust.

She helped the Department of Conservation grow its working relationship with Ngāi Tahu. She led the development of two Ngāi Tahu Aspirations documents for the Maukahuka – Pest Free Auckland Islands Project and Predator Free Rakiura.

Leask is the Murihiku Iwi Liaison to DOC for Predator Free Rakiura and a trustee on the Whenua Hou Komiti.

She also supports various Southland environmental volunteer programmes including the Kākāpō Recovery Programme, Descendant Guided Tours on Whenua Hou, Otatara Community Nursery, Motu Piu/Dog Island Restoration Project, and the Bluff Community School Native Plant Nursery.

Formerly, Leask was a Ngāi Tahu representative on the Takahē Recovery Group. She is a current Kea Conservation trustee.