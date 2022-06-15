Auckland Council proposes ditching driving ban on Muriwai Beach, as long as people pay

Since the 1960s, Muriwai Beach has lost roughly 65 metres to the rising tide. Auckland Council is working to protect it, but there's not enough money for that to happen everywhere.

Auckland Council is proposing to charge people to drive on Muriwai Beach after previously banning vehicles for conservation and safety concerns.

In recent years, council said there were ongoing concerns about the safety of beach users in relation to vehicles driving on the sand.

For the past two summers, closures to vehicle access were in place – with the banning of vehicles a point of discussion between council and the local community.

But in an apparent shift of position, a council committee is now proposing to allow people the drive the beach – if they pay for it.

Muriwai Beach is one of only two in the region which allows people to drive on it. The other is Karioitahi in the south.

Along with environmental risks to the sand dunes, vehicles on the beach caused campfire risks and there were issues with driver behaviour, council manager Scott De Silva said.

“We need to find the right balance of interests for all beach users to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment of the beach.

“We also need to put measures in place to protect Muriwai’s unique environment and to reduce fire risk.”

There has been concerns of behaviour of people who drive vehicles on Muriwai Beach in recent years.

Muriwai Beach was closed to vehicles from December 31 until January 26, for safety reasons due to dry conditions and the risk of fire. That closure was the second time the beach had been closed to vehicles.

Road safety campaigner Geoff Upson, said he was opposed to the idea of paying to drive at Muriwai and he didn’t see how it would protect the local environment.

“I’m worried it’s a bit over-dramatic – I understand there’s people going there and driving fast and doing doughnuts but I think they should put cameras up or do police enforcement.

“It won’t target anti-social behaviour, it’ll just mean only richer people will be able to enjoy it. I don’t get how that will stop people going into the dunes.”

Glen Eden local Linda Oudshoorn, said if paying a fee to drive on the beach made it safer for other beachgoers it could be a good idea, but with so many access points to the beach she didn’t see how it could be policed.

“There are too many occasions where people who know what they are doing have to tow out people who don't, and motorbikes access the beach from a range of locations.”

Massey local Anne-Marie Hawke said she didn’t understand how charging a fee would fix the issues.

“By doing this you are actually giving them permission to drive on our beaches – vehicles do not belong there and the only exception should be for people who are launching boats.”

A council spokesperson said the idea for the fee-based permit system was first requested for council to investigate in September 2021.

The spokesperson said the fees paid by vehicle users would assist with maintenance costs associated with managing physical control measures, including a gate and management of the permit and fee.

By paying a fee, the spokesperson said it would help manage the number of vehicles on the beach and help council address driver behaviour.

“This would help reduce negative impacts on the dunes and the beach’s sensitive native wildlife,” the spokesperson said.

“Individuals who are witnessed driving on the dunes, or in a dangerous manner, could have their permit revoked.”

Consultation with the community opened on Monday and will run until July 8. Feedback can be given here.

Results of the consultation will be presented to the committee in September.