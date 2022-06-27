Is enough being done to reduce waste? Councillor says no

Consumer waste volumes are growing at 5% nationally in New Zealand. [File photo].

The Invercargill City Council has a $700,000 solid waste cost increase it needs to pass on to ratepayers, but one councillor believes not enough has been done in recent years to limit the increases.

The council’s solid waste activity comprises kerbside collection of refuse and recycling, and the operations of transfer stations at Bond Street and Bluff. Waste not recycled is transported to landfill.

During the past year, costs have increased for various reasons, and are now forecast to grow further during 2022-23.

The council forecasted a $900,000 increase for its solid waste activity, although it planned to reduce it to $700,000 through cost efficiencies.

Consumer waste volumes are growing at 5% nationally, which Invercargill council staff forecast would add $600,000 to its costs.

The glass recycling cost is estimated at $300,000 for 2022-23. It was a cost that the council previously did not have.

On top of that, there were other inflationary factors.

Cr Ian Pottinger told his fellow councillors and council staff at a recent meeting that he understood why the cost of doing business had gone up.

However, he questioned whether the council was doing enough to help reduce costs through pushing to minimise the waste that was created in Invercargill.

“What I can’t come to grips with is the increase in the weight per capita [in waste],” Pottinger said.

He pointed to the Waste Minimisation Act which he said instructed councils to address and minimise the amount of waste going to landfill.

“So on one hand we are forecasting - quite rightly because the figures show it - a 5% increase in the waste we are creating, yet on the other hand we are supposed to be reducing waste.”

He said the council’s waste minimisation plan was done by WasteNet, which is a joint-committee with the Southland and Gore district councils.

“They created this new plan in June 2020, and that was the last time WasteNet ever meet, the records show. It was two years ago.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill councillor Ian Pottinger believes not enough is being done to reduce waste in Invercargill and in turn, reduce the solid waste activity costs for ratepayers.

“During this hiatus, we’ve had no initiatives for waste minimisation, we’ve had no bin inspections, we’ve had no waste audits.”

The $700,000 increase in cost was an accumulative result of doing nothing, Pottinger said.

That $700,000 increase made up 1.17% of the council’s planned 6.53% rates increase as part of the 2022-23 annual plan.

He said as part of the AB Lime landfill gate levy there was a $10 WasteNet administration fee applied to every tonne of waste.

As of June 2020 that fund sat at about $600,000 and would now sit at around $1.2m, Pottinger said.

“This money is not being used.”

The money could not be used to offset rates, but it could be used by staff to try to help reduce the trend of the increased waste being generated.

Councillors are scheduled to set the rates for the 2022-2023 year at Tuesday’s council meeting.