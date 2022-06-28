DOC accused of ignoring carbon emissions in new plan to manage feral deer, goats and pigs

Footage from Fiordland and Northland show just how prolific deer and wild boars are in native forests.

Conservation advocates are concerned new plans for managing wild deer, goats and pigs have ignored emissions - and treat native bush like a smorgasbord for pests.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) released its new wild animal management framework on Friday after announcing a crackdown in the latest budget, with $30 million of funding for deer and goat control.

Te Ara ki Mua aims to balance the different “and sometimes competing” values Kiwis hold about wild deer, goats, pigs, tahr and chamois, and how they should be managed.

It set goals of understanding the impacts of introduced browsing animals on native biodiversity and developing management plans for them by 2025.

READ MORE:

* Pests targeted in Waimate's Studholme Bush Reserve as ecosystem protection plan begins

* Pest-free NZ islands suck more carbon - international study

* Goats, deer and pigs problem pests for top of the South



They would be actively managed to reduce pressure on biodiversity while maintaining “cultural and recreational values” by 2030, and would be removed from threatened ecosystems by 2050.

A Forest & Bird report released last year found culling deer, possums, goats, feral pigs and other invasive mammals could let established native forests recover to the point where they sucked in 15% of New Zealand’s yearly greenhouse gas emissions.

DOC said its ideal outcome was one where browsing pressure – the impact of animals eating native plants – was “reduced where necessary to enhance biodiversity, support resilience and improve the quality of game animals”.

Getting the system right would involve using “legal and policy tools [to] balance conservation, recreation and commercial interests in hunting”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A trio of wild red deer stags make their way across mountainous terrain in Canterbury's High Country.

Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki said DOC had a big role in helping achieve the Government’s climate change and biodiversity plans, but it was putting out a plan that “totally misses the mark”.

She said it did not mention carbon emissions, despite the devastation browsing mammals were causing New Zealand’s carbon sinks.

“When DOC publish plans that talk about ‘improving the quality of game animals’ it’s clear they’ve lost their way.”

DOC needed strong direction from its new minister that biodiversity and climate change must be its priorities, she said.

“Hunters play a really important role, they do make a contribution to reducing the numbers of those animals.”

But Toki said improving the quality of game animal stocks was not DOC’s problem, and it should be “sticking to its knitting”.

“The department’s role is looking after nature, now and for the future.”

Forest & Bird/Supplied Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki says it was “concerning” carbon emissions were left out of the new management framework (file photo).

Deer, pigs and goats were wrecking native habitats and their stored carbon “from the ground up”, she said.

“This wild animal framework should define how New Zealand’s forests, wildlife, and climate will be protected from browsing pests and how our critical carbon sinks will be looked after.”

The Government only recently released its first-ever emissions reduction plan, detailing how it planned to shave 11.5m tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent from emissions from 2022 to 2025.

“I don’t know if they wrote it in a wardrobe, but [the framework] seems really out of step ... Where is the integration?”

Toki said high-value areas for storing carbon – like Westland’s Kamahi-podocarp forests – should be prioritised for protection too.

Forest & Bird, farmers, and people who have land under covenants for it to be restored for conservation were also spending millions of dollars to control animals spilling out of DOC’s land which threatened to destroy conservation efforts overnight, she said.

Its Hawke’s Bay chapter recentlyhad to fundraise to build a deer-proof fence around a reserve, and had to hire professional hunters in Southland.

“Treating New Zealand’s native forests as a free lunch for deer, pigs and goats is such a missed opportunity for wildlife and the climate, and it’s gutting for all the community groups putting in the hard yards to protect nature.

“The department in charge of public forests needs to do its job and put in place a framework that actually sets out how it will control the wild animals destroying our forests and undermining New Zealand’s collective efforts to tackle carbon emissions.”

Supplied A wild pig spotted in suburban Christchurch earlier this year.

DOC’s operations director Ben Reddix said the relevance of wild animal management to climate changes was acknowledged in the framework’s “values”.

“The ecological values refer to the role of wild animal management in climate adaptation, by improving ecosystem resilience to extreme weather events. Managing deer and goats helps to protect the ‘future forest’ of tree saplings ...

“The economic values refer to investment in regenerating and planted native forests and shrublands as nature-based solutions for increasing carbon storage.”

Reddix said the plan for wild animal management had a “clear objective of reducing browsing pressure where necessary to enhance biodiversity”.

There was “widespread acknowledgement” that deer and goat numbers were on the rise in many places, and that high densities could have a “significant impact” on indigenous ecosystems, as well as the poor condition of some animals and the susceptibility of browsed forests to major climate events.

“There is broad agreement around the issues and the need for action now in many places.”