Bag end: The rubbish bag to end them all

Steve Walker, a Dunedin City councillor, has reduced his waste from two to just one bag.

Steve Walker has halved his household waste in a single year – to a single rubbish bag.

The Dunedin City councillor made headlines a year ago when he revealed his waste obsession during a 2021 council meeting about the city moving from rubbish bags to wheelie bins for general waste.

He told the meeting he and wife Liana Machado generated just two bags of rubbish each year at their Port Chalmers home.

Last year Walker told Stuff the couple originally aimed to get down to 10 rubbish bags a year, then five, and then two.

Fast-forward 12 months, and they are now down to a single 45-litre bag.

“It is getting much easier,” Walker said.

“We are rarely putting anything into it now.”

The successful move to reduce their household rubbish from two bags to one was helped by readers responding to their story.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin councillor Steve Walker and his wife generate only two bags of household waste a year.

Walker had lamented the likes of toothpaste tubes and aluminium foil inside the rubbish bag hanging outside his home, which was eventually put out in September – nine months after it was first used.

Feedback from that story resulted in Walker buying toothpaste in a jar, and replacing foil with a silicon baking sheet for cooking purposes.

The couple continued to use refillable jars, which they would fill with everyday household items, such as cooking oil.

But perhaps the biggest move – which had the bonus of reducing the smell from the bag – was not putting any food waste inside.

Steve Walker/Supplied Walker with a full bag that was sent for collection in 2021, eight months after it was first used.

Food waste such as chicken bones, were now buried on their section, which Walker feared may need some explaining if they ever sold their home.

What also needed acknowledgement was the privileged position the couple, who have no children, were in, Walker said.

Their lifestyle allowed them to refill their glass containers with items from specialist stores, purchased after riding their bikes in to the city from Port Chalmers – a 26-kilometre round trip.

Walker said he did about 6000km a year on his electric bike.

On Wednesday, he biked to Dunedin specialist store Taste Nature to buy refills of curry powder and olive oil, and then filled a plastic container with fish from Harbour Fish.

“It sounds awkward if you have never done it, but once you are in the habit you don’t even think about it.”

While Walker doubted the couple would ever achieve their zero waste goal they were “getting close”.

Their personal campaign was not for everyone, but anyone interested could gradually reduce their waste over time.

Walker estimated their current bag might be full by November, over a year since he last put out household waste.

But he has one regret: buying a five-pack of rubbish bags, which will be phased out when Dunedin moves to a new kerbside bins.