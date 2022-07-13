Whaling Commission asks scientists to investigate Māui dolphin protection plan

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

The International Whaling Commission is to appoint a team of experts to New Zealand to investigate protection for critically endangered Māui dolphin.

The global body is charged with the conservation of whales and the management of whaling, and has long called on the Government to remove dangerous fishing nets from Māui dolphin habitat.

Now, worried that current protection falls well short of IWC recommendations, it is taking the unusual step of asking scientists to peer review the Ministry for Primary Industries 'risk model' for the species - how officials identify potential threats to the dolphins.

Māui are a sub-species of Hector’s dolphin. There are around just 50 individuals left, and only in New Zealand waters, making them among the rarest in the world.

READ MORE:

* Only 54 Māui dolphins remain, leaked Department of Conservation report shows

* Ministers have the fate of entire Māui dolphin species in their hands

* Government's dolphin protection plan is flawed and misleading

* Government discarded expert advice not to use 'potentially misleading' data about dolphin threat



It is a further blow to the Government’s much-criticised plan to save Māui dolphins. The US Court of International Trade is currently considering whether to ban imports of New Zealand seafood over claims of failure to protect the tiny marine mammal. The ban could cost an estimated $200m.

Liz Slooten, of the University of Otago’s zoology department, is a member of the IWC’s Scientific Committee and has charted the decline of Hector’s and Māui dolphins since the 1980s.

The committee, made up of around 200 scientists, meets annually. Slooten said the decision to ask independent experts to review the model is significant.

The risk analysis informs the Government’s Threat Management Plan, released in 2020 and led by the Department of Conservation and Fisheries NZ, part of the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A Government delegation presented the model to the IWC in 2019, and the scientific committee indicated it wanted to take a closer look. However, ministers went ahead with the 2020 threat management plan.

In 2021, more than a dozen New Zealand officials attended the committee’s annual meeting, held virtually because of pandemic restrictions. This time they presented the plan – but the committee was not satisfied and did not dilute its recommendations to protect Māui which include setting specific targets and timelines.

A review was recommended in 2021 but delayed – and the scientific committee wants it carried out by next year’s meeting, according to their report, released Wednesday.

Five independent experts will examine five areas of the risk model including how dolphins’ life history information and dolphin distribution is used, estimates of bycatch from fisheries observers, information on toxoplasmosis and predictions from the model.

Supplied The IUCN is the international organisation that lists endangered species and advises governments on how best to protect them. Māui are on its Red List.

The model has already been assessed by international scientists and found wanting. A peer review carried out in July 2018 identified concerns and made 37 recommendations for improvement.

Three experts, brought to Wellington by the Department of Conservation, expressed concerns about how data was gathered on toxoplasmosis, a disease spread through cat faeces which can infect dolphins when washed into the ocean through storm water run-off.

They were California-based marine biologist Barbara Taylor, Mike Lonergan of Dundee University, and Randall Reeves, who has more than 40 years experience in marine mammal science. In 2020, Taylor criticised the “box-ticking exercise” and said their advice was ignored.

They queried why necropsies on beach cast carcasses were used as a representative sample of the living population. Bycatch from recreational and illegal fishing need to be accounted for more clearly and robustly, they advised. The model need to take more account of dolphin movement and the fragmentation of populations.

And the team recommended MPI estimate the original population size of Hector’s and Māui dolphin populations in order to properly track recovery.

Slooten says despite the advice, MPI failed to respond to the problems pointed out by Taylor, Lonergan and Reeves and went on to submit it to the IWC.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Scientists Liz Slooten and Steve Dawson on their research boat in Lyttelton Harbour.

Māui dolphin are rarer than kiwi. Since 2012, the IWC has urged successive governments to protect the dwindling species by banning gillnet and trawl fisheries throughout their habitat.

They are found only on the West Coast of the North Island, and are protected from gillnets in about 30% of their habitat and from trawling in less than 10%.

The latest population estimate of 54 individuals was presented to the IWC meeting this year, and the body expressed “grave concern” – the most series category it can express. The figures indicate there has been no recovery over the last decade or more.

The 2020 threat management plan extended set-net fishing restrictions down the whole of the West Coast of the North Island.

But Slooten says the Government is dragging its feet. “Māui dolphin continues to languish at the conservation equivalent of the intensive care ward, except that they are not receiving the much-needed intensive care.

“Current protection falls well short of the IWC recommendations. At such a small population size the death of even one individual in a fishing net would increase extinction risk.

“When you get down to 50 individuals, it becomes very difficult to get an accurate count of the number of living dolphins and the number of dolphins dying in fishing nets. It is therefore critical to be precautionary, and implement the total ban on gillnet and trawl fisheries in Māui dolphin habitat recommended by the IWC.”

Government ministers have been approached for comment.