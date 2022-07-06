Air pollution contributes to premature deaths of 3300 adults in one year

Exhaust fumes, along with smoke caused by burning fuels like wood and coal to heat homes, combined to produce “unacceptable air quality in some locations, particularly during winter”, a new report has found.

Health problems worsened by air pollution resulted in the premature death of more than 3300 adults and social costs of $15.6 billion in one year.

A new report, studying the year 2016, has found levels of PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in size) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) caused by human activity contributed to the premature deaths.

This pollution contributed to more than 13,100 hospital admissions for respiratory and cardiac illnesses, including asthma hospitalisations for children, and more than 13,200 cases of childhood asthma.

In one year, air pollution caused approximately 1.745 million days on which people could not do activities due to air pollution.

The social costs (the cost to society resulting from premature death, health system expenses, reduced productivity) totalled $15.6 billion, with NO2 exposure accounting for just over 60% of the total costs – the report, Health and air pollution in New Zealand 2016 (HAPINZ 3.0), called this “a significant and surprising finding”.

Clean, healthy air contributes to quality of life – not only people’s health, but the natural functioning and beauty of our environment.

The length of time people are exposed to air pollutants, the concentration of the pollutants and the sensitivity of those people exposed together determine the likelihood and magnitude of resultant health effects.

The length of time people are exposed to air pollutants, the concentration of the pollutants and the sensitivity of those people exposed together determine the likelihood and magnitude of resultant health effects.

The financial costs of PM2.5 pollution from human activity was $6.1 billion – it came from domestic fires (74%), motor vehicles (17%), windblown dust (8%), and industry (0.1%).

The financial costs of PM2.5 pollution from human activity was $6.1 billion – it came from domestic fires (74%), motor vehicles (17%), windblown dust (8%), and industry (0.1%).

The cost of NO2 pollution was $9.5 billion, and resulted from motor vehicles alone.

While the population-weighted annual average of PM2.5 improved by more than 21% between 2006 and 2016, the resultant social costs reduced by only 9.4%. The improvements – largely due to reductions in wood-burning fireplaces – have been counteracted by population growth.

In contrast, the NO2 concentration worsened by more than 13% in that 10-year period, resulting in an increase in social costs of more than 28%. The report said that was “not surprising given the number of diesel vehicles, which are the main source of NO2, [having] increased significantly since 2006”.