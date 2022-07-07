Government funding to help plug gaps in South Island's EV charging network

The Government wants to have fast chargers installed every 75km on NZ’s state highways. (File photo)

Key gaps in the South Island’s public electric vehicle charging network will be plugged, as the Government inches closer to its goal of fast-chargers every 75 kilometres on New Zealand’s highways.

Energy Minister Megan Woods has announced just over $1 million of funding from the Low Emissions Transport Fund (LETF) to install EV chargers in “strategically targeted” spots.

Five new locations across the West Coast and Tasman regions – Kohatu, Haast, Harihari, St Arnaud, and Springs Junction – will receive new fast chargers, supported by Meridian Energy.

In a statement, Woods said it was about making sure there was good charging coverage in the South Island.

“[These sites] represent some of the most challenging sites in New Zealand to install electric vehicle chargers, with electricity grid constraints and lower traffic volumes.”

But they would largely complete the Government’s goal of providing fast chargers to the public at 75km intervals along New Zealand’s state highways.

“These locations are on some of our popular tourist routes, giving travellers and locals alike the confidence to take their electric vehicle and enjoy the scenic drive without the risk of getting stranded,” Woods said.

“Being more remote, they presented some unique challenges to potential charging providers, so I’m delighted that this public good funding government assistance gets them over the line.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

Meridian Energy Ltd will install 10 chargers in total as part of its nationwide charger roll-out.

The two at Haast will help fill a network gap between Wānaka and Franz Josef, while two at Harihari would fill the gap between Fox Glacier and Westport.

Two chargers at St Arnaud will give EV-users easier access to Lake Rotoiti and Blenheim, while the Springs Junction chargers – supported by battery energy storage systems – will help eliminate a key charging infrastructure black spot.

The chargers are expected to be available from May 2023.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Energy Minister Megan Woods says the new chargers will help plug gaps on some major South Island tourist routes. (File photo)

The LETF is contributing $1.07 million, while Meridian will invest $756,782.

“Meridian provided a robust solution, with two fast chargers at each site to provide redundancy,” Woods said.

“They thought outside the box to provide both value for money and workable technical solutions, including the battery storage system at Springs Junction, the first of its kind in New Zealand.”

Successful applicants from a separate round of LETF funding – for vehicle and technology projects –will be announced in the next few months, while further rounds will open later in the year.