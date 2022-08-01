Man dumps 6000 litres of septic tank waste into stream, loses job and cops $5800 fine

Septic tank waste was dumped into the Orini canal near Whakatāne by Kyle Maitai.

The truck had ‘0800 POO TANK’ written on its side and there was a pipe from it emptying a steady stream of brown material into a waterway.

As a couple of residents drove past the truck they got a whiff of something so foul it made them dry-wretch.

Something wasn’t right. The residents rang the local council to report what they’d seen.

What they’d seen was Whakatāne man Kyle Maitai dumping 6000 litres of septic tank waste into the Orini Canal, a short distance from Whakatāne.

READ MORE:

* Toxic stockpile site given 10 days to clean up

* From effluent disposal to electrical sustainability

* Auckland Council cracks down on Beachlands golf resort for dumping sewage despite abatement notice



It was the morning of May 17, 2021. Maitai, 34, worked for the ‘Brownfreight’ septic tank waste removal business and had just driven one of the company trucks from Ruatoki, where he had emptied two septic tanks.

SUPPLIED Evidence of the septic tank waste was found by council staff.

Maitai was supposed to drive the waste to a wastewater treatment plant. But it was a rainy day and he was wet and he wanted to go home to change his clothes.

It was while making the drive home that he passed the canal and decided to save himself a trip to the wastewater plant by simply emptying the waste into the canal.

When Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff visited the site the next day they detected the strong smell of sewage and saw all the evidence of a large amount of waste having been tipped into the canal.

The owner of Brownfreight was informed of what had occurred. He arrived at the scene and got Maitai and another worker to clean up what they could.

SUPPLIED Orini Canal feeds into the Whakatāne River near Whakatāne.

Maitai denied dumping the waste, which was found to have very high levels of faecal coliform and E coli, and contained pathogens that posed a serious risk to human health and the environment.

He was later dismissed by the company and charged by the council with discharging a contaminant that entered water.

Maitai’s whakapapa is to Ngāi Taiwhakaea of Ngāti Awa, who hold mana whenua for the area. Arrangements were made for him to go through a restorative justice with his hapū, but Maitai didn’t carry it through.

Maitai found a job as a bus driver. He pleaded guilty to the charge and appeared before Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick in May.

SUPPLIED The septic tank waste dumped by Maitai also contained wet wipes, pegs, sanitary items and razors.

The council argued that Maitai’s deliberate offending “however unusual or inexplicable” should result in a fine of about $80,000, but the council accepted that would be unrealistic given Maitai’s financial resources, and it sought a short jail sentence instead.

Maitai’s lawyer rejected that and said he could afford to pay $30 a week for five years, totalling $7800.

In a recently released decision Kirkpatrick found that a short prison sentence would likely see Maitai lose his job and have no benefit for the community.

He sentenced Maitai to 200 hours of community work, intensive supervision, and ordered him to pay a fine of $5850.