Over 800,000 trees planted on rehabilitated West Coast mine site

OceanaGold has planted more than 800,000 trees since 2016, in an effort to restore their former gold mining site near Reefton.

An international mining company is making good on its promise to rehabilitate one of its West Coast gold mines, to avoid leaving the region another “scarred landscape”.

Since its Globe Progress gold mine near Reefton closed in 2016, OceanaGold has planted more than 800,000 trees – mostly mānuka and red, mountain, and silver beech – over 160 hectares of the mine site.

The open-pit mine opened in 2007, and produced about 610,000 ounces of gold over its lifetime.

Environmental adviser Megan Williams said they wanted to show OceanaGold took the environmental side of gold mining seriously.

OceanaGold/Supplied OceanaGold, led by environmental adviser Megan Williams, right, has planted 800,000 trees since closing its Reefton gold mine in 2016.

“I want the work here to reflect that we didn’t take any shortcuts.”

The ultimate goal was to leave the site restored as best they could, using the most up-to-date technology, she said.

Contractors helped build a clean, fully-functional wetland, she said, which had been one of the biggest highlights.

OceanaGold/Supplied A whole new wetland has been created on the old mine site.

“The wetland plants have done better than we originally thought, and in a shorter time frame.

“It’s [also] been amazing to see the return of native species to make this their home”.

Earlier this year public consultation began on how best the area could be used moving forward, and it will eventually be returned to public ownership through the Department of Conservation.

“Long after OceanaGold leaves the site I believe people will be surprised to think that a gold mine was ever here.”

OceanaGold/Supplied Locals say they are “thrilled” with the amount of effort that has gone into restoration and consultation.

Local councillor and community board chairperson John Bougen said this was likely one of the first times a mine site in the area would be restored to the point where it was “like it wasn’t even there”.

“[It is] fair to say that in the past, nature has largely been left to do the restoration work itself.”

But in this case, OceanaGold was expediting – and maybe even improving the process, he said.

“For Reefton, we’re all thrilled at the amount of effort and honour of the original agreement OceanaGold is putting into this.

OceanaGold/Supplied Public facilities will be “thread through” the rehabilitated site.

“This is far from a scarred landscape. It’s going to be a fully restored landscape, with public facilities threaded through it.”

Bougen said there had been extensive public consultation on the site’s future, with the final outcome to be known soon.

Many hoped the final site would end up including mountain biking tracks, a “welcome addition” to the town’s already extensive network, much of it made up of former mining trails, he said.

“Reefton is one of the hidden gems of mountain biking in New Zealand... It would add to that.”

OceanaGold/Supplied The wetland site has seen native waterfowl return to the area.

Resource consent conditions require mine and quarry operators to rehabilitate the sites after they close, but this does not always happen.

In Canterbury, independent commissioners recently rejected Bathurst Resources’ plan to rehabilitate its Canterbury Coal mining operation in Coalgate, 70 kilometres west of Christchurch.

The hearing found Bathurst's proposed rehabilitation work was “inadequate next to the environmental impact of their mining activity”, while experts said the coal mining company would need to spend decades treating and diluting discharge from the site.