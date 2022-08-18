Native bat DNA unexpectedly found in Christchurch

Endangered native bats may be living in north Christchurch, a new study has found.

Evidence of the long-tailed bat​ (pekapeka-tou-roa)​ was detected in water samples taken from the Styx River catchment using a technique called “environmental DNA”​ (eDNA), similar to finding evidence of Covid-19 in wastewater.

“Detecting the bat DNA here in Christchurch is quite a surprise,” said Professor Jon Harding,​ a fresh water ecologist at the University of Canterbury involved with the research.

Bethany Baker,​ conservation projects co-ordinator​ at Pūharakekenui​ Styx Living Laboratory Trust, which conducted the research, said the long-tailed bat is a ‘nationally critical species’ and was not known to have been in the area.

The last observations of the bats in Christchurch date to 1885, when they were observed roosting under the wooden bridges across the Avon River, according to DOC.

Earlier this year, the trust took water samples from six sites in the Styx catchment.

These were processed and all the eDNA collected was compared to a database of unique DNA fingerprints from a multitude of species.

Baker said the Wellington lab technician processing the samples was astonished to find DNA fragments from capybara,​ a rodent native to South America.

Anna Porter/Supplied A juvenile long-tailed bat.

He didn’t know that Willowbank Wildlife Reserve​ kept capybara and was upstream from the sampling sites.

The closest known population of long-tailed bats was in Geraldine. According to DOC, the bat (Chalinolobus tuberculatus)​ was chestnut brown and weighed eight to 11 grams.

eDNA techniques were developed in the late 1990s but were still relatively new to science, said Harding.

They were often used to detect animals that spent their entires lives in water – shedding skin and scales, defecating, and dying there.

Detecting eDNA fragments from terrestrial animals – let alone flying animals – was less common because they only sporadically deposit genetic material into the water, blogged Amy Gault,​ an environmental scientist and community engagement lead at Wilderlab,​ an eDNA lab in Wellington.

“This means that if you are lucky enough to detect pekapeka-tou-roa eDNA in your sample, it’s an occasion to celebrate,” she wrote.

Davidson-Watts Ecology NZ longtail bats

eDNA cannot tell researchers how many individuals were present.

It’s possible the eDNA came from a solitary individual, perhaps passing through, or even a bat carcass.

The trust will now look for the bats using electronic recorders that can pick up their high-frequency echolocation calls.​ These bats typically roost in tall and old trees. Their calls include a frequency component that can be heard by some humans, according to DOC.

Pekapeka long-tailed bat won the 2021 Bird of the Year competition.