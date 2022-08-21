Nigel the gannet and the legacy of the world's loneliest bird

Type “world’s loneliest bird” into your search engine and there’s Nigel; plug in “saddest bird” and it’s the same.

Keep scrolling down and hit after hit follows. He’s there in dozens of articles from international news sites and immortalised in a couple of songs.

Then there are the memes; the hot takes; the thinkpieces, all stemming from a confused bird whose unrequited love of a concrete decoy captured the world’s attention and broke its collective hearts.

While Nigel has been immortalised in the human world, when he died four years ago it was hoped his legacy would be one for his own kind: a thriving colony of gannets on the isolated island he called home.

You had one job, Nigel. Just one job.

The story begins in 1997 when a colony of 100 concrete gannets was installed on Mana Island, north of Wellington, in a bid to lure the real thing into nest. They didn’t, and 15 years later were unearthed from their weeds and relocated to another terrace, accompanied by a sound system playing gannet calls out to sea and surrounded by fake bird poo.

For years the decoys sat and then, success. In November 2016 a single male gannet was spied in the colony and hopes were high this was the beginning of something beautiful. And it was; just a different sort of beautiful and a love story that would echo around the world.

BurningHellOfficial / YouTube Prince Edward Island/Newfoundland band The Burning Hell have released a single about the life of Nigel the gannet, which lived on Mana Island.

Because instead of kick-starting the long-waited colony, the bird that came to be known as Nigel paired up with a decoy, building it a nest out of seaweed and dirt. Unsurprisingly, his stoney-hearted partner remained unmoved and although there were never any eggs Nigel was often seen trying to woo her with grooming and one-sided chats.

"He's a lovely bird, but he's a bit confused,” ranger Chris Bell said at the time, “we think he must be a young male kicked out of another colony”.

Professor of behavioural ecology at Massey University Dianne Brunton warned Nigel might actually may be a Nigella but regardless of gender, the bird was almost certainly looking for a mate.

“He's obviously quite desperate... it's good practice for him."

Eleanor Hughes A colony of real gannets at Cape Kidnappers on the east coast of the North Island.

She said that because many New Zealand gannet colonies were already full, new birds were out of luck and Nigel/Nigella had likely flown over the decoys and spied potential mates.

"My guess is he will figure it out and won't do it again."

But Nigel’s devotion would prove the expert wrong. He never figured it out and four years after the love story began it was over when he died as he’d lived; alone and surrounded by fake birds high on the island’s cliffs.

Stuff broke the story and it went viral. “Nigel was no victim, he was a hero,” reported the Washington Post, “The world’s loneliest seabird,” The New York Times called him.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) popped him into a freezer and later sent his body to be necropsied because they were worried weed spray might have played a part in his demise.

Documents released under the Official Information Act revealed Nigel died about three weeks after "routine spraying of glyphosate​ near the gannet colony”. Glyphosate​ is the active ingredient in Roundup and commonly used by DOC that controls the island.

While the pathologist's report couldn’t rule that out, the department concluded he died of natural causes.

Colin Miskelly A photo taken by Dr Colin Miskelly in November 2018 shows a real gannet among the decoy colony on Mana Island 10 months after Nigel the gannet's death.

The documents also showed the department's reluctance to release the bird's necropsy, fearing the news would "spiral out to a global scale as before".

Bell found Nigel’s body lying in the nest next to his partner; a tragedy compounded by the arrival of three real birds who’d flown in and set up shop at the opposite end of the island after a slight rejigging of the sound system. Nigel ignored them, though Bell said their presence sparked hope for the future.

"This just feels like the wrong ending to the story. He died right at the beginning of something great,” he said, adding Nigel’s legacy was that he was the first coloniser of the island.

"It's because of Nigel that the other gannets know about Mana... maybe in six months' time there will be a happy story to tell."

There wasn’t. And there still isn’t. The three other gannets have long since departed and four years after Nigel’s death the only colony on the island is the concrete one.

Current ranger Patrick Elliott said in a statement real ones are occasionally spotted fishing off the coast but none have been seen nesting or hanging out with the decoys.

Supplied A gannet colony on the tip of Farewell Spit as photographed by Farewell Spit Tours.

That’s not entirely right, says Dr Colin Miskelly, revealing he’s the ornithologist responsible for the decoy colony’s existence. He says although there hasn’t been a lot of action two gannets were seen last November.

“Unfortunately, we think they were boys: they gave the game away by bonking the fake ones.”

Miskelly says there’s more to Mana’s decoy colony “than the occasional bird flying in and dying” and it isn’t as mad an idea as it may seem.

The effort borrowed from a similar, and ultimately successful, attempt to re-populate Tasmania’s Cat Island with gannets who once lived there.

“But they made the fatal flaw of using polystyrene and unfortunately Australia has big aggressive birds called sea eagles that eat gannets so they ripped the polystyrene decoys to shreds.

“We don’t have them, but Mana is pretty windy. We decided concrete was the way to go so we didn't have to tie them down.”

And it started with a hiss and a roar. The gannets were painted by Ngāti Toa School children, and news crews flocked to the island for the unveiling.

“The media sent out camera crews to take the piss out of DOC and their concrete gannets and while the kids were singing their waiata, two gannets flew in and landed in front of the cameras. It was jaw dropping.”

Stuff The Hauraki Gulf is teaming with marine life, making it a hotspot for commercial and recreational fishers alike.

The programme was deemed an instant success. Miskelly who was working for DOC at the time was congratulated for his work that was surely about to result in myriad nests and babies. Now the curator of vertebrates at Te Papa, he says it was all a bit premature.

“That was 1997, so you do the maths.”

Despite that, the method has been used successfully for seabirds around the world and in 2008 enticed gannets to breed in a pest-free enclosure on Young Nick's Head, near Gisborne. The birds return year after year.

Conservation efforts take a great deal of patience Miskelly says, though when asked if perhaps it's time we accept the many wonders of Mana won’t be joined by a gannet colony, admits it may well be.

”That would appear to be the case. They've had a quarter of a century to get their shit together.”

Whether Mana Island will ever see an actual live colony looks increasingly unlikely, but still the decoys are there on the clifftops, surrounded by fake poo. And still the sound system pumps gannet calls out to sea. Whether anything will answer remains to be seen.

As for Nigel’s legacy? In 2018 it was suggested a memorial might be built near the colony though, perhaps fittingly, that never eventuated.

He doesn’t need a statue anyway – there are already 80 of them.