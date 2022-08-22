Hawke's Bay hapū requests further ban on taking pāua, as others in the rohe 'take a hammering'

There has been a ban on the collection of blackfoot pāua at Waimārama, since late 2020, with hopes from local iwi to see this ban extended for another two years. (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay iwi hopes to extend a ban on the collection of pāua to further restoration efforts already underway. But a neighbouring coastal community fears this will lead to their stocks being plundered.

Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama has requested a further two-year rāhui on the collection of blackfoot pāua at Waimārama, after the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries agreed to a community-backed two-year ban in December 2020.

One of six kaitiaki moana of Waimārama, Rawinia Barlow​​, hoped to see it extended so that the pāua “can continue to recover adequately”.

"There is still concern that even though there has been a two-year closure on the gathering of pāua a further two years is needed to give the stock more time to rejuvenate and re-populate,” she said in an application made on behalf of the hapū.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Waimārama in Hawke's Bay is a popular destination with holidaymakers, including recreational fishers. (File photo)

The current ban had lead to changes in people’s behaviours towards the state of the pāua stock, but more time was needed to “really cement” this and give the stock more time to rejuvenate and re-populate.

“The belief is that it will make a positive impact on the wellbeing and state of the pāua and us the tangata whenua and community therefore ensuring that there will be pāua stock there for our tamariki and mokopuna.”

However, some say the current rāhui has impacted stocks in other neighbouring marine habitats, including Te Angiangi Marine Reserve, which covers 446 hectares between Aramoana and Blackhead – about 30 kilometres east of Waipukurau.

Part-time Pourerere resident and Central Hawke’s Bay District councillor Jerry Greer​ said there had been a noticeable increase in divers and the place was “getting flogged”.

With up to 110 vehicles and allowances of 10 pāua per person per day, he estimated they could be losing up to 1000 pāua in a day. “That’s a hell of a lot of pāua leaving Pourerere,” he said.

While local pāua stocks were taking a “hammering”, Greer acknowledged the problem was not solely due to the Waimārama ban, and irrespective of whether it was extended, something needed to be done.

“It’s getting out of hand. The place is getting severely dealt to unfortunately.”

Supplied The current ban is believed to have contributed to an increase in poaching in other coastal areas like Te Angiangi Marine Reserve near Blackhead, Hawke's Bay. (File photo)

There was talk of dropping the daily limit or shutting down parts of the reef to “give it a break”. Greer said he was pleased to have noticed an increase presence of fisheries officers.

Ngāti Kahungunu Incorporated chairperson Bayden Barber said Waimārama had been especially hard hit, being a large, popular beach that was close to main centres.​

Barber (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu and Ngā Puhi) acknowledged poachers might go elsewhere, if they couldn’t get what they wanted at Waimārama. He was also aware of issues in other parts of the rohe and wanted to work with those hapū further south.

Living at Waimārama himself, Barber said the positive changes seen as a result of the rāhui showed people understood why it had been implemented.

John Cowpland/Stuff Ngāti Kahungunu Incorporated chairperson and Waimārama resident Bayden Barber, says he wants to work with southern hapū to find their own solutions to the problem of poaching. (File photo)

“We are an example of a hapū that has come together with the community to talking about the issue and put a solution in place.”

An extension of the rāhui would give them more time to put a monitoring programme in place to assess whether stocks were improving, he said.

Fisheries NZ director of fisheries management Emma Taylor​ said there had been no infringements for taking pāua in the area during the past two years, and there had been “good community understanding of the need for the measures”.

“We recognise that our fisheries are important to everyone and we encourage local community involvement and a shared responsibility.”