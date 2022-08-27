Ancient seeds a victory for the farmers bringing peat lakes back from the brink

Farmer Andrew Hayes has being looking after the wetlands on his Waikato Farm for 30 years, with out his efforts they would have disappeared.

When kahikatea started popping up by Lake Kaituna in a ring-shaped circle, they presented a puzzle. It wasn’t quite of crop circles magnitude but, still, it took some figuring out.

The Hayes family had laboured mightily to remove willow that was encroaching on the Doc lake in their Horsham Downs dairy farm, and with the blanket gone, by about 1999, there was light and space for natives to grow. Among them were kahikatea seedlings growing in a peculiar ring shape.

The university experts said kahikatea seeds couldn’t last longer than about seven years, Andrew Hayes recalls. “I said nah, you're wrong, there's something wrong here. And then Doc said, oh, birds fly around in circles, dropping the seed.”

Eventually the surprising truth dawned.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Jenny and Andrew Hayes by Lake Komakorau.

The centre of the ring was the remains of an ancient kahikatea stump. The seedlings were growing around those stumps; they were the dropped seeds of the original, long-departed, tree.

“That had gone in the Taupō eruption 2000 years ago, because what the university and Doc were not realising [was] peat's a preservative. It was sitting there all that time, all that seed.”

Other natives also sprang up once they had a chance.

Today, the view from Andrew and Jenny Hayes’ deck takes in Lakes Kaituna and Komakorau (also known as Lakes B and C), the latter bordered by their farm and a neighbour’s. Natives abound on their fringes, including kahikatea, cabbage trees, mānuka, and sedges including baumea. Some were planted but the overwhelming majority were self-regenerating once given a chance.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times The lakes are fringed with natives including cabbage trees and baumea.

It is a pioneering restoration project and a vision of New Zealand, particularly the extensive Waikato peat lakes, before clearing and draining reduced the country’s wetland coverage to less than 10% of its original extent.

In 1981, when the couple moved in, the view was very different. The water was virtually invisible from this high spot, enclosed by steadily encroaching willows. Had they done nothing, by now the lakes would have disappeared entirely, Andrew says. It wasn’t only willow; there was privet, blackberry, you name it.

So in 1984 they got stuck in, helped by their children. There weren’t too many idle days or holidays in those years, Jenny remarks, and they also helped restore nearby Lake Kainui.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Lake Komakorau has mainly regenerated naturally.

There has been plenty of learning along the way. At one stage, visiting naturalist David Bellamy showed them how the insects thrived away from the acidic willows. When the willow leaves dropped, they killed everything underneath, Davies says.

But with 14ha of the problem tree removed, the whole system changed completely. There were more ducks, more wildlife.

Bitterns have come back, there are spotless crakes and royal spoonbills. And the reintroduced native black mudfish have taken off around the edge of the two lakes.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Ducks and swans make themselves at home on Komakorau.

Less welcome are koi carp which appeared about 10 years ago when the drains flooded. The koi carp mysteriously disappeared this summer, though Andrew and Jenny assume they might return. In this much-studied wetland, there could be a fresh research project right there.

The restoration has to cope with about 700 hectares of catchment all up. Each drain has a sediment trap where it drains into the swampy area bordering the lake proper. Some of the sediment can be used on the farm. “If it's peaty stuff, you put it on the paddocks, and it grows grass. By jeez, it does,” Andrew says.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Kahikatea and berries near Lake Kaituna.

It’s not only the lakes. The Hayes don’t turn their paddocks or clean their drains. The more moisture they can keep in the peat, the better, Andrew says. “The farmer is going to lose out in the long term if he keeps digging his drains deeper and keeps shrinking the peat.”

Similarly, they go lightly with nitrogen, and he thinks things in the farming world are starting to head full circle. “This is an old farmer standing here talking now,” he says.

And increasingly, when he talks to other farmers, they are listening. Farmers might have scorned global warming a little in the past, he says, but now they know if they don’t come into line they’re in trouble. There has always been climate change, he says. “But what's happened with the global warming now, the human race is speeding it up flat tack.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Andrew Hayes warns red tape can become too much of a barrier.

That lends some urgency to restorations like the Hayes’. Recent research suggests the 1% of New Zealand covered in drained peatland is responsible for 8% of net annual emissions. And that’s where, with undrained peat acting as a highly effective carbon sink, it’s frustrating to think farmers like himself could end up paying the same emissions levy as those who haven’t taken conservation steps.

There’s also another reason why Hayes wants the politicians and bureaucrats to listen. He reckons he couldn’t do a project like this if he was starting today, given the red tape. “Farmers, a lot of the farmers, are natural conservationists anyway, but there's a certain line of people will take it too far and make it too difficult,” he says. “It's got to be a balancing act.”

Jenny has penned a poem reflecting on the decades of work and the pleasure it has given them. In part it reads:

The joy for us

hearing Tui attracted to the spring flowering Kowhai

Spotting two young bitterns resting on the walking track

Hearing the call of rare Pied Stilts

Kaituna and Komakorau will keep changing, Andrew says. Come back in 10 years and they will be different again. The swamp-loving kahikatea will be taller for a start. And possibly by then the distinctive peat bog plants sporadanthus and wire rush transplanted from Kopuatai wetland will have taken hold and spread. One thing is certain: the view from the deck will remain stunning.