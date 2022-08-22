Meatworks fined $138k for 'culturally repugnant' pollution of river

Residents of Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, were told not to swim in the Wairoa River following a discharge from Affco in November 2020. (File photo)

A meat processing company that made “repugnant” and repeated discharges of effluent and contaminants into a Hawke’s Bay river has been fined $138,000.

The latest offending by the Affco plant in Wairoa occurred in two instances in June and November 2020.

The June offending involved the company discharging stock effluent and nutrients into the Wairoa River. It was discovered during routine sampling by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on June 30, 2020 – just a year after similar offending that resulted in the company being slapped with an abatement notice.

The November offence involved the company discharging waste from animal processing into the river.

The company pleaded guilty to two charges laid by the council and was sentenced by Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer at Gisborne last month.

Dwyer noted that the Wairoa river had high cultural and recreational values and was popular for waterskiing, waka ama, rowing, sailing, swimming and whitebaiting.

The judge acknowledged the river’s poor and deteriorating water quality due to a myriad of point and non-point discharges over its 65km from source to sea. And while Affco was at the lower reaches of the river, the fact the river was already in a degraded condition did not lessen its responsibilities.

He said the poor condition of the river “required Affco to ensure it complied with the terms of its discharge permits so as to minimise the cumulative effects of its discharges to the greatest extent possible, not to make the situation any worse”.

A cultural impact assessment by Mana whenua described the historic, spiritual and cultural importance of the river to Māori, and their abhorrence of the impact of the pollution.

It was also noted that the company had failed to mention the second illegal discharge at an annual reporting meeting with Mana whenua groups, and that “had created an element of mistrust with the company and Mana whenua moving forward”.

An Affco representative was in the court at sentencing “as a sign of apology and acceptance of responsibility for what has happened”.

Judge Dwyer found a high level of culpability in both charges and noted that a conviction against the company’s Feilding plant in 2014 was a relevant factor when it came to sentencing.

He noted that at a restorative justice meeting between Affco and hapū, the company had advised that it was seeking consent for a $1million stormwater, wetland and swale proposal, which he said was commendable, but was really “putting things in the order that they should have been in to begin with”.

“The discharges were culturally repugnant to tangata whenua and would also be repugnant to the wider community,” Dwyer said.

The company was fined $138,000, and the judge requested that the council consider putting a proportion of the fine towards enhancement of the river.