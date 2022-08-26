Off-leash dogs causing havoc for native species on Auckland beaches

The Detail explores how our favourite furry friends are a threat to New Zealand's wildlife.

Aucklanders are being encouraged to keep their dogs on leashes when roaming beaches because they are endangering coastal wildlife.

Aotearoa’s beaches are home to a diverse array of marine mammals and seabirds – many in decline and under threat such as fur seals, little penguins, red-billed gulls and NZ dotterels.

Lynn Miller​, general manager of rescue centre BirdCare Aotearoa, said her team recently had to euthanise a red-billed gull after it had its wings torn off by a dog.

This was one instance out of 59 in Auckland this year where birds had been fatally wounded or injured by dogs, she said.

“The actual number is probably a lot higher because that figure is only cases we are aware of. This is why it is important to monitor pets by using appropriate leashes and walking away from problematic areas,” Miller said.

Department of Conservation (DOC) science advisor Laura Boren​ said dogs without leads on beaches posed a risk to the wellbeing of mammals and birds.

123rf Dogs without leads are fatally wounding native species. (File photo)

DOC, in partnership with PD Insurance, has launched its Lead the Way programme which aims to help dog-owners protect native wildlife, dogs and beach-goers.

Boren said: “Many dogs have an innate tendency to stalk, injure or predate wildlife. Even a playful and rambunctious dog may disturb sunbathing seals, scare penguins, or destroy the beach nests of birds, such as dotterels, fairy terns, godwits, and oystercatchers.”

She said it was important to protect our taonga species, as many breed on only a select number of beaches in the Auckland area.

“Lead the Way recognises it is possible for dogs and wildlife to happily co-exist, and pet owners could enable this by taking on board some simple tips.”

Supplied Laura Boren says all domestic animals can have an impact on native wildlife, but dogs in particular are posing the most risk to marine mammals and birds on beaches.

These tips included scanning for wildlife, bringing a toy for distracting your pet, advising others if you spot wildlife, and knowing where on the beach is the best place for human and canine activity.

A key element of the awareness-raising effort is a quiz, which educates and then tests people on their knowledge of the coastline’s animals and risks posed to both wildlife and dogs.

Pet owners can also buy a Lead the Way dog lead, which provides a visual clue of the dog’s temperament.

Green means they are friendly with other dogs and people, orange signals caution, red is a warning the dog is nervous or reactive, and yellow means disabled or vulnerable.

Michelle Le Long​ PD Insurance NZ chief operating officer, said Lead the Way recognised the risks wildlife faced on the coastline, while also understanding the need for dogs and their owners to enjoy those areas too.

Supplied Michelle Le Long says wildlife have been disrupted when nesting, by dogs without leads.

She said the leads were important because “dogs can harm one another too, physically and emotionally”.

“Many pet parents have suffered the shock of their dog either being charged down or charging down someone else’s.

“We are urging dog owners to practice proactive management when outdoors, in protecting both native coastal species and each other,” she said.