The death toll from our appetite for fish and chips

Māui dolphin and the New Zealand sea lion are on a countdown to extinction – so why do politicians drag their feet?

More than 400 seabirds – including endangered penguins – 27 fur seals, and 9500kg of coral. This is the six-month death toll from our hunger for fish and chips.

New data from the Ministry for Primary Industries shows the commercial fishing industry is failing to reduce the number of creatures killed by longline and trawling vessels. That’s despite a Government target to have zero bycatch in domestic waters.

In the six months from October to March, yellow-eyed penguin/hoiho​ penguins were killed, and six crested penguins. Hoiho are one of the world’s rarest penguin species, with less than 5000 left.

Albatross are also dying in significant numbers, tangled in fishing gear. The data shows 86 unidentified albatrosses were killed. That’s on top of 17 Salvin’s albatrosses, two South Royal albatrosses, six Buller’s, 12 White-capped and one Chatham Island albatross.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A Salvin’s albatross chick on the Bounty Islands. Over a six-month period, 17 died in fishing nets.

Marine mammals also fared badly. As well as 27 fur seals, another two unidentified seals or sea lion were dragged up, and one sea lion.

New Zealand sea lions/whakahao are the most threatened sea lions species in the world, with only around 10,000 remaining, primarily in New Zealand’s subantarctic Auckland and Campbell Islands. Fishers also hauled in two white sharks, three common dolphins and four dusky dolphins.

Among the seabirds killed were 17 common diving petrels, 15 sooty shearwater/Tītī, six Westland petrels, and 91 white chinned petrels.

Iain McGregor/Stuff After recovering from a massive population drop in the 1990s, hoiho are once again on the slide with only an estimated 5000 left.

Greenpeace ocean’s campaigner Ellie Hooper says the new data is “shocking” and comes from both trawl and longline fisheries.

New Zealand is a magnet for seabirds: of the world’s 346 seabird species, 145 use our waters and 95 breed here. Hooper said that made the loss more pronounced, with 90% of seabird species threatened or at risk of extinction, more than any other country.

“What's frustrating is that we hear a lot of rhetoric from the Government and the fishing industry about how things are improving and protections for the environment are getting better.

“But the proof is in the data, and that shows we're still trashing thousands of kilograms of coral over a handful of months. We're still killing hundreds of seabirds, as well as seals, sea lions, dolphins and endangered penguins.

“I don't think it's a cost that most New Zealanders would be happy with.”

The data comes from information gathered from the daily self-reports from commercial fishers. The reports detail catches, fishing methods, location and accidental catches.

“We have quite low observer coverage on commercial fishing vessels in New Zealand and most of them do not have cameras on them yet,” Hooper said.

“This is just what commercial fishers are telling us has happened. And we've got plenty of statistics to show that when there are observers or cameras on board, reporting of protected species bycatch jumps significantly. So this probably really is the tip of the iceberg.”

In the data for the 2020-2021 full fishing year, crews reported killing 956 seabirds, 154 fur seals, seven sea lions and 18 dolphins including 12 common dolphins, two dusky dolphins and two bottlenose dolphins. There was also over 6000kg of coral, sponges and bryozoans hauled up in nets.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Southern Royal albatross were among those accidentally caught.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said it was not possible to draw wider conclusions about bycatch levels from six months of data.

“There are varying levels of bycatch for different species depending on the fishery involved. These can be affected by individual changes which do not reflect the overall picture.”

Work to reduce bycatch include action plans for sharks and seabirds, the rollout of cameras on inshore fishing vessels, further rules to minimise fishing-related risk to Hector’s dolphins and investment in improved trawl technology.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF/Stuff Twenty-seven fur seals were among the marine mammals killed over six months in commercial fisheries.

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin said fishers don’t want to capture coral and other benthos.

“They care about marine life, and there is time and cost involved in bringing it on-board, identifying and weighing it while also affecting the value of the catch. Millions is spent by industry and government each year on marine research and mitigation projects – the more we know, the more we can do.”

Paulin said in deepwater fisheries there are 50% fewer tows than two decades ago as Sealord and other companies improve efforts towards efficiency and sustainability.

He said zero bycatch is an aspirational goal. “We want to get as close to that number as we can ... much like there is a goal for zero deaths on our roads, we are working as hard as possible to make it happen.”

Sandford chief executive Peter Reidie agreed the target was “aspirational.”

“Will it be hard to achieve? Yes. But we need to keep aiming for it,” he said.

He said that improvements in technology, fishing methods, science and knowledge would help reduce these impacts and risks.

The total weight of coral brought aboard is estimated and reported through to the Ministry of Primary Industries, regardless of whether the coral is actually alive or dead, he said.

“Nevertheless, we seek to minimise our contact with corals. And this is one reason we tend to stick to our well known fishing areas, typically going back to the same fishing grounds again and again, where we know we can minimise interactions with corals.”