Locals are upset this suburban lake is lime-green - but its colour might not be a bad thing

A small lake on the corner of Te Korari St and Te Rito St in Marshland has become infested with duckweed.

A bright green film covers this small suburban lake, but despite requests the local council has no plans to get rid of it.

The 100m lake is at the corner of Te Korari and Te Rito St in Christchurch’s Prestons subdivision, built in 2013.

There are a handful of other lakes in the area, but this is the only one covered in the distinct, green growth.

Residents have now called on their local representatives to look into what they say is an unsightly issue, but experts maintain it’s harmless – and possibly even beneficial.

Christchurch City Council’s head of three waters, Helen Beaumont, said the lake was covered in “duckweed”, a small free-floating plant widespread throughout New Zealand’s waterways.

“This plant naturally grows on such lakes and there are no plans to remove it,” Beaumont said.

The council had not investigated why this lake in particular was affected, she said, but staff had received 17 “service requests” relating to duckweed in the lake since 2018.

Phil Mauger/Supplied Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger has been out on the lake looking into the duckweed issue.

However, local Deb Templeton said they had been “promised” by a council staffer the duckweed would be cleared.

“Our properties were sold to us as being lake-view.”

But now she said their view was of green sludge, and there was less wildlife on the lake than there used to be. On summer afternoons it would really start to smell as well, she said.

“If you walk around Prestons all of the lakes are clear, ours is the only one that isn’t.

But Templeton said they were looking forward to working with council on the issue.

“If nothing’s done I’ll be really disappointed, but I will be delighted when it does happen.”

Burwood councillor and mayoral candidate Phil Mauger has been working with local community board chairperson and Burwood council candidate Kelly Barber to try and find a solution.

Last week, Mauger visited the lake and collected a water sample, which he said he would get tested to see if it can reveal any details on why the lake is covered by the weed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Some locals report seeing less wildlife on the lake when the duckweed is at its peak.

Barber said a number of residents had contacted them, frustrated the council had not taken action.

He and Mauger had visited the site several times, and Mauger had rigged up a dinghy with netting to see whether the weed could be moved, he said.

Barber said even if the duckweed did crop up naturally, that did not mean it shouldn’t be maintained.

“So does grass, and we mow grass... We could leave all the grass in the parks to grow, but I don’t think people would appreciate that.”

He believed this lake in particular was most affected because of dense plant cover around it, and potentially removing some of that might provide a solution.

“They [the residents] love the lake ... but lately, the whole environment has changed. It’s the Garden City after all, not the swamp city.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A native paradise shelduck – or pūtangitangi – feasting on duckweed in Prestons Lake.

According to Niwa, duckweed is native and widespread in New Zealand. The plant is able to quickly cover the surface of “wind-protected fertile waters”.

Niwa freshwater ecologist Paul Champion said duckweed was not generally harmful to lakes, and usually only covers small, sheltered water bodies, “often those with high levels of plant nutrients”.

“They provide shade and can reduce summer water temperature.”

It is spread by water movement – including flooding – and by waterfowl, he said.

“To many a water body covered with a mass of green plants is unsightly, but duckweed growth is more a symptom of sheltered, nutrient rich waters that allow these plants to grow and thrive.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The appearance of green algae at the Te Waikoropupū Springs in Golden Bay has alarmed locals. The crystal clear springs are one of the region's biggest drawcards (video first published November 2019).

Duckweed is a significant food source for waterfowl, tadpoles, and even some fish, and is also being investigated by scientists as a high-protein, lower-glucose “superfood”, rich in amino acids.

Traditional Māori rongoā rākau medicine expert Robert McGowan previously told Stuff duckweed – or karearea – was considered an important food source for lake and wetland bird species, and brought many benefits to waterways.

Timaru District Council tackled a similar issue earlier this year, when locals raised concern about the growth taking over the pond at the botanic garden.