Hundreds of godwits touch down in Christchurch after flying non-stop for 8 days from Alaska

Keith Woodley from Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre describes the extraordinary journey of the bar-tailed godwit.

Hundreds of godwits have arrived at Christchurch’s Avon-Heathcote Estuary, one of the earliest arrival dates ever recorded.

The first flock of plucky travellers touched down at the estuary – one of their favourite feeding grounds – on Wednesday.

Estuary Trust manager Tanya Jenkins said around 450 birds were spotted, “looking rather exhausted and skinny” after their annual 11,000km migration from Alaska.

“Not at all surprising after an eight day-and-night non-stop flight here,” Jenkins said.

Last year, the first godwits started trickling into the estuary around mid-September. Birds typically continue to arrive for two to three weeks.

Jenkins said they were unsure why the godwits arrived early this year.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Godwits making their annual migration have touched down in a Christchurch estuary (file photo).

“It all depends on weather patterns – and we’ve had some weird weather patterns.

“It might be a climate change impact, but it’s too soon to tell.”

Around 179 juvenile godwits spent the winter in Christchurch, she said, while around 1500 more were expected to arrive from Alaska.

“We’re just so stoked they’re here.”

But Jenkins had a plea for dog owners. The birds lose around a third of their body weight on their journey, and they needed time to rest and feed without being chased, she said.

“You can imagine how exhausted they are. We’re begging dog owners, don’t let your dogs off the lead.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bar-tailed godwits travel 11,000km from Alaska to feed in New Zealand (file photo).

At low tide, godwits feed on worms from the mudflats and rest at high tide.

The wading birds will leave Christchurch at the end of summer, first flying non-stop to the Yellow Sea coasts of China and the Korean Peninsula to refuel for three to four weeks. They complete their migration by crossing the North Pacific to Alaska to breed on the open Arctic tundra.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) considers the bar-tailed godwit, or kuaka, at risk and declining, mainly due to habitat loss in the Yellow Sea – an important refuelling stop.

DOC and the State Forestry Administration of China have agreed to work together to protect, manage, and restore wetlands visited by the godwits during their migration.