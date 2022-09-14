Shoppers increasingly letting sustainability ethics guide purchases, research shows

EY’s Future Consumer Index has shown Kiwis place as much responsibility on businesses as the government to create positive environmental change. (File photo)

Nearly half of Kiwis surveyed say they will refuse to buy a company’s products unless they have an environmentally sustainable business model, new research shows.

About 37% say they will tell family and friends to also avoid the brand.

The findings come from EY’s Future Consumer Index, which has shown Kiwis place as much responsibility on businesses as the government to create positive environmental change.

Almost three quarters of 500 respondents agreed both governments (72%) and businesses (71%) needed to act as leaders in driving positive social and environmental outcomes.

Michael Summers-Gervai, customer and growth lead at EY NZ, said the index was a global research study, which began in the Covid-19 pandemic, spanning 24 countries, and now into its 10th wave of results.

Sustainability was a bit of an “emerging theme”, he said, with the rhetoric moving from “how are people coping?” into “how are people's behaviours changing?”

Supplied Michael Summers-Gervai, customer and growth lead at EY NZ says sustainability is an emerging theme in the index.

Responses showed more than half (51%) of Kiwis were switching to sustainable substitutes and alternatives in the products they bought, and 48% would not purchase a company’s products at all in the future if they were not being sustainable.

Other findings showed a third of people surveyed cited purchasing and behaving sustainably as a guiding principle of their everyday life, and 37% of shoppers would pay more for a product which had less of an impact on the environment over its lifespan.

Two in three New Zealanders agreed brands must be transparent about the environmental and social impacts of producing their products or services.

The results showed a “shift from a consumption culture to experience”, Summers-Gervai said. “People are really re-evaluating the consumerism that's dominated the last few years.”

Half of respondents said they had more possessions than they actually needed, he said – and more than 80% actively intended to decrease the amount they bought.

The ability to save money was a key driver, but making people's lives more simple and less cluttered, as well as the sustainability context, were also factors.

The pandemic had done its bit to uncover the paths products took to the shelves. When certain items had supply-chain delays, Summers-Gervai said, it highlighted their origins therefore how big a carbon footprint it created to get here.

“People are saying, ‘I didn't realise it had such a journey to my pantry’.”