'Significant contamination' from smelter at Tiwai Point

What waste is being stored at Tiwai Point?

A ‘’significant mass of contamination’’ has been discharged into the environment from the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point and the extensive pollution is likely to still be occurring.

NZAS says it recognises some waste has been handled poorly in the past and this was not acceptable, and it will remediate the site whether it operates beyond 2024 or not.

A review of a report commissioned by NZAS has found “numerous legacy and ongoing sources of contamination to the environment” from the Tiwai site.

Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer said “with any industrial operation of this scale, some level of contamination at the site is to be expected, however, it is evident from the data supplied by NZAS that a significant mass of contamination has been discharged into the environment.

“The NZAS report shows extensive contamination has occurred in the past and is likely to still be occurring,” she said.

The report also identifies a number of areas where more information is needed to assess the impact of that contamination on the surrounding environment.

“What this data doesn’t tell us is whether the historic and current NZAS operations have had, or are causing, negative effects to the land, groundwater and coastal marine environments,’’ Falconer said.

Environment Minister David Parker said the indicated level of contamination was ‘’concerning”.

“It shows why we were right to try to get to the bottom of the extent of contamination by providing funds to assist Environment Southland with its work,’’ he said.

In 2021, Parker confirmed there were no agreements in place between the aluminium producer and the Government to remediate the site.

On Wednesday, Parker said the Government had been ‘’flying blind’’ as to the condition of the site.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker said the said the indicated level of contamination at the NZAS smelter at Tiwai Point was concerning. (File photo)

“Effective site remediation remains a bottom-line for the Government regardless of the level of contamination.’’

He said NZAS was currently working with Environment Southland on an expanded monitoring programme that included the landfill, spent cell liner pad and coastal marine area.

But how that monitoring would be funded remained unclear.

Environment Southland asked EHS Support, a consultancy with international experience in decommissioning smelters, to assess the NZAS commissioned detailed site investigation (DSI) report.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff New Zealand Aluminium Smelter waste stockpile at Tiwai Point. (File photo)

EHS’s key findings of the report include that contamination found at the site includes fluoride recorded at 8-16% concentration in surface soil in select areas; surface soil concentrations of PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon) and fluoride above health risk criteria and ecological screening criteria; groundwater contaminated with “elevated levels” of fluoride, aluminium, arsenic, PAHs (hydrocarbons), and cyanide; and stormwater drains’ sediment containing “elevated levels” of fluoride, aluminium, PAH and heavy metals.

The data from NZAS is a preliminary snapshot of the recent state of the site.

A lot of data necessary for a full assessment of historic and current contamination across the smelter complex was missing from the DSI report, including data relating to the landfill, spent cell liner pad and the wider environment.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Carbon that is unable to be used in the production of new anodes in the NZAS landfill at Tiwai Point. (File photo)

However, “the environment within and surrounding the NZAS facility is somewhat forgiving, with a very transmissive, shallow groundwater system underlying the site and a receiving environment that allows for rapid dilution of contamination,” Falconer said.

“We are now clearer about the actions we need to take to understand the extent of the contamination at the site and to ensure historic and on-going production waste is well managed, before and when the smelter closes,” Falconer said.

NZAS has been working co-operatively with the council, providing access to the site and undertaking some improvements in housekeeping, she said.

New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter/Supplied Samples were gathered across 238 locations at Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, mostly at levels 10cm and 1m below the surface. The samples were assessed against a range of criteria as per the Ministry for the Environment Contaminated Land Management Guidelines based on potential future land use: industrial or recreational.

NZAS chief executive Chris Blenkiron said significant work was already under way to remove waste and improve the company’s environmental performance while it continued to enhance its monitoring regime.

It would install 39 additional monitoring bores to provide further information on groundwater contamination and to interface with the coastal marine area.

Additional facilities were under construction to store aluminium byproducts previously stored outdoors for temporary periods, and the smelter had stopped wet washing reduction cells and super-structures.

NZAS ceased depositing any waste into the on-site landfill in May 2022 and shipments of SCL have been exported to be recycled for alternative use.

Supplied New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive and site general manager Chris Blenkiron. (File photo)

”We continue to see a positive pathway for a future beyond 2024 and are working closely with Ngāi Tahu, Environment Southland, and the Southland community on long-term outcomes for the site.’’

Following consideration of the EHS assessment and discussions with NZAS, Environment Southland officially requested the smelter prepare a waste-stream management plan that outlines how and where the various types of NZAS-generated waste is disposed of, and provide access to the site for an independent and expanded contaminant monitoring programme that includes the landfill, spent cell liner pad and coastal marine area.

In a webinar on Wednesday morning, Falconer said the smelter had eight resource consents in place with Environment Southland and only those were monitored by the regional council. The smelter carried out its own monitoring on site and the results of that monitoring was what was reviewed in the report.

In July 2020, Rio Tinto announced it would wind down operations at the smelter, which employs more than 1000 people, by August 2021 because of high energy and transmission costs. This was extended to 2024 after it struck a shorter-term power deal at a cheaper price.

In July, it announced it had begun “exploring potential pathways” with electricity generators that would see the smelter stay open beyond the end of 2024.

NZAS has set aside $687m as a provision in its accounts for the closure and rehabilitation of its Tiwai Point site.