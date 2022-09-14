Swimming mice rack up $20k bill on Pomona Island

Contractor and volunteer Simon Marwick carries out trap maintenance on Pamona Island where the Pomona Island Charitable Trust are working to eradicate predators.

No one’s quite sure how they got there, but a group of mice has racked up a $20,000 bill after a summer island holiday.

The Pomona Island Charitable Trust has been working to eradicate a mouse incursion on Rona Island on Lake Manapouri. Given warmer than average waters in February, it assumed the critters swam the 600m from the Fiordland mainland, where they’ve been munching the bugs meant for baby kiwi.

But whether they actually set out for on the swim or were just trying to get to dry land after falling in, is anyone’s guess.

Trust chairman John Whitehead said “I’m trying to think like a mouse, so I can deal with them.”

Zero Invasive Predators The $45m Predator Free South Westland project is a step towards New Zealand becoming predator free by 2050. (First published in March 2021)

READ MORE:

* This Is How It Ends: Can we tear down the sanctuary fences?

* Conservation trusts struggle to find new funding after tourism takes a hit

* Southern Fiordland's Joyce Kolk love for conservation earns Queen's Service Medal

* Lake Manapouri Island becomes a stronghold for endangered species



Rona Island is used as a creche for the rare Haast tokoeka kiwi – a safe space where they can grow to a weight big enough to evade predators like stoats.

However, mice who made it onto the island ate their and other birds’ bugs and insects, which meant it took longer for them to fatten up, Whitehead said.

Incursions on the mainland spilled over onto the island from time to time and the water in Lake Manapouri was 18C in February, which meant the 600m swim would have been easy enough for the mice to achieve.

But it’s taken 15 trips to Rona Island and between $15,000 to $20,000 to get them under control.

Whitehead said it was difficult to say just how many mice were on the island, but he estimated the number was at least 2000.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Pomona Island Charitable Trust chairman John Whitehead says volunteers typically visit Pamona and Rona Islands 25 to 35 times a year, but each trip costs a “couple of hundred” in consumables and water transport. [File photo]

“I’m feeling quite confident that we’ve won, but we won’t know for sure until after Christmas.”

Under normal circumstances, Pomona Island Charitable Trust volunteers make about 25 to 30 trips to Pamona and Rona Islands where they manage 449 traps and 637 bait stations to keep them predator free – all on the power of donations.

They’re hoping to have a bit more financial security in the future thanks to a partnership with Fiordland Jet and tour company AAT Kings who have just welcomed their first international tour group back to New Zealand.

Fiordland Jet will take the group of 47 mostly Australians to see the island on Friday where they’ll learn about the work Pamona Island Charitable Trust are doing and why it’s important.

The plan is to offer the experience to tour groups in the future and visitors will make donations to the trust, through the TreadRight Foundation run by AAT Kings’ parent company.

Whitehead welcomed the contribution, but said the advocacy work – telling the islands’ story – was also important.

“Unless they know the story – why we need to kill mice and rats – they can’t put pressure on government.”

AAT Kings New Zealand operations manager Greg Marett said partnerships like this gave visitors the opportunity to have a positive impact on the places they visited and leave educated and inspired.

“The volunteers at Pamona Island are really passionate and have essentially been doing this on the smell of an oily rag,” he said.

As a tourism business, the company considered itself a kaitiaki (guardian) of New Zealand, Marett said and was committed to sustainable tourism.