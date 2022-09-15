North Canterbury mayors back idea of regional passenger rail network

Stuff journalist Charlie Gates, Press editor Kamala Hayman, and her father John Hayman race each other from Rangiora to Christchurch using different modes of transport to see which is fastest. So who wins?

North Canterbury’s mayors are keen for more discussions on passenger rail.

The issue of passenger rail was discussed at a Canterbury regional transport committee meeting last week, as the region’s mayors considered the Government’s inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail.

Light rail has long been touted to meet a growing commuter transport demand in the Greater Christchurch area, to ease congestion and reduce transport emissions.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch can be blighted with traffic, particularly around peak travel times. The idea of light rail has long been discussed as one solution to the wider region’s transport woes.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Pacific rail service is set to make a return on September 29, after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

READ MORE:

* Bold transport vision aims to lure residents from their cars

* New transport vision will 'make alternatives to the car more attractive'

* Push for Christchurch passenger rail faces another hurdle

* Push to look again at passenger rail for Christchurch



Hurunui mayor Marie Black said she would welcome a Greater Christchurch light rail service being extended to Amberley and Waipara.

‘‘We struggle to have a public bus system due to our low population, so we would like to be considered – but it’s got to stack up financially.’’

The benefits of taking the train instead of the car for the 40-minute journey into Christchurch included catching up on work, checking emails or reading a book, as well as the environmental benefits.

supplied Hurunui mayor Marie Black would welcome a Greater Christchurch light rail service that would extend to Amberley and Waipara.

But Black said it would take a change in mindset. Kaikōura was well outside the area being considered for a Greater Christchurch light rail service.

But Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said there were potential benefits for the tourist town from a more regular rail service.

He welcomed the return of the Coastal Pacific service and said the popularity of chartered trains for the Kaikōura Cup race day showed what was possible.

‘‘It’s a hard one, because there is the risk it would be sitting dormant most of the time, but people love coming to Kaikōura and who doesn’t enjoy a good train ride.’’

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon has long been a fan of trains and buses and was a regular user of the park and ride express bus from Rangiora for meetings in Christchurch.

John Bisset/Stuff Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle says a regular rail service would be a benefit to the town.

He said there was support for subsidised inter-city passenger and on-demand services, affordable electric vehicles and financial incentives to work from home, to help reduce emissions.

North Canterbury-based Labour list MP Dan Rosewarne sits on Parliament’s transport and infrastructure committee and said a Greater Christchurch light rail service would bring benefits to the region.

He envisaged a service linking central Christchurch with Amberley, Rangiora and Kaiapoi in the north and travelling as far south as Ashburton.

“They always talk about rail in Wellington, but it’s important to get Canterbury and North Canterbury moving too.

‘‘Once that stadium is built, alongside the convention centre and the rest of the central city, it will be like another Wellington.’’

Submissions for the Government’s inter-regional passenger rail inquiry close on October 6.