Can Wellington's underground urban streams once again see the light?

Regional council candidate Yadana Saw, pictured, is leading a campaign alongside current councillor Thomas Nash, to daylight urban streams around the region, bringing them back into view after years underground.

Below our feet is a hidden world, a network of streams running through a false habitat of pipes and watercourses.

They’ve been redirected and paved over, their populations of fish and plants confined to the dark where once sun filtered through, allowing streets, footpaths and houses to be built overtop.

Put simply, Wellington’s urban streams are in trouble. About 95% of them are now piped underground, treated like drains for household waste and industrial pollution.

Almost all Wellington’s streams have no better than a C grade for water quality, according to regional council data. People don’t know their stories, or even that they exist.

As part of their campaign for local government, Green-endorsed candidates hope to bring some of these streams back above ground, through a process better known as “daylighting”.

Green candidate for the Greater Wellington Regional Council, Yadana Saw, and current Green regional councillor Thomas Nash, said Wellingtonians couldn’t ask rural communities to clean up waterways while city dwellers treated urban streams as drains for pollution.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Waimapihi stream where it emerges from Waimapihi/Polhill reserve and enters the pipe network under Holloway Rd in Aro Valley.

Perhaps it was a case of out-of-sight, out-of-mind. “There’s a part of all of us that has this connection with fresh water,” Saw said. “But the water beneath us, running under our homes and where we work, live and play, we don't give it that sense of importance.”

Their focus is on four streams in particular: Kaiwharawhara, Kumutoto, Waimapihi and Waitangi, which are home to indigenous freshwater fish like kōara and banded kōkopu and creatures like koura (freshwater crayfish) and tuna (eels).

The goal wasn’t to daylight entire streams – the Waimapihi ran right under the Z station on Vivian St, Saw said, so it wouldn’t be practical to bring its entire length above ground.

It wasn’t just about caring for nature. The streams piped under our roads would eventually start to pose a risk to basic infrastructure, Saw said.

STUFF For thousands of years, Te Puhinui wove its way through Tāmaki Makaurau, meandering its 12 kilometre stretch through south Auckland down to the Manukau Harbour.

Our urban streams were a key element of our stormwater system, neglected and degraded to such an extent that they would not cope with intense rainfall events as the climate warms.

During intense rainfall, pipes underground filled up and spilled over, meaning waste water combined with storm water and was flushed into the harbour.

The recent flooding had highlighted areas where flooding and slips were prone to occur, and a good picture was forming of areas where it would be better to let the water flow over the surface than back up underground.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Regional council candidate Yadana Saw is running on a Green ticket in this year’s local elections.

Allowing watercourses room to grow and meander meant they could hold more water and native plants on the banks could store carbon and prevent erosion.

“There’s been a huge maintenance deficit, which you won’t have if there are appropriate plants and trees doing the infrastructural work,” Saw said.

Piped streams required civil work rather than conservation work and contractors and infrastructure providers were already oversubscribed and backed up for months, with timelines and budgets beyond council’s control.

Some areas could be turned into wetlands to better store and clean water, Saw said, such as the newly created Elsdon wetland did for the Porirua stream.

More dedicated council funding for community restoration groups are already working to improve habitats was needed, and could come from a targeted rate linked to major users of water, or those responsible for pollution.

Legal personhood for the Kaiwharawhara?

Terese McLeod (Taranaki Whānui) was inspired by magazine article she read almost three years ago, telling the story of the Whanganui river – in 2017, it became the first in the world to be recognised as a living being, with the legal rights of a person.

Kate Green/Stuff Zealandiaâs lead ranger of bicultural engagement, Terese McLeod (Taranaki WhÄnui).

Advocates for the Kaiwharawhara stream are hoping for a similar outcome. McLeod’s objective was simple – to get the Kaiwharawhara stream the attention it deserved and restore its mana (spiritual power).

The Kaiwharawhara’s source is in the heart of Zealandia. It weaves its way mostly underground to the harbour, near the Cook Strait ferry terminals. “Where the stream begins, it's pretty happy,” McLeod said.

But water samples taken by the regional council, presented on the Lawa website, shows the stream scores an E for E.coli (in the worst 25% of all sites) and a C for ecological health.

Where the stream travelled through pipes and drains under the city, it was the victim of every kind of human behaviour – tiny shards of copper from car brakes, cigarettes dropped in gutters, soapy water from washing the car, leachate from landfills... basically, pollution of every kind.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Kaiwharawhara stream runs from Zealandia in Karori, past the suburb of Ngaio, towards Wellington Harbour.

And as the stream was kept out of sight, people had no idea. “Before this project, I had no relationship with this stream,” McLeod said.

“The relationship that I’ve been able to forge means I can go down from its head to the feet and check the health of it. I think of it as an elderly aunt.”

She had noticed a change in herself, too. “You become brave because you are defending something.”

Catherine Iorns Magallanes, professor of law at Victoria University of Wellington, spoke at The Dowse as part of a panel titled “Ko au te awa, ko re awa ko au: Legal Personhood and our rivers”.

Lawa/Stuff The catchment area of the Kaiwharawhara stream, shown on the Lawa website, and its water quality rating.

Legal personhood could be a political solution for ownership struggles – “nobody owns it, it owns itself, and we appoint guardians”, she said.

It was also a way to prevent harm to nature. She drew the distinction between “subject” and “object”.

“Humans are the objects, we’re the ones that do everything to the world around us. That’s why we label nature as a resource, because it's all about us and what we can use it for.”

In that sense, nature became a slave. We could give nature power by making it the object – just like a person. “If we become guardians, not owners, it puts us in a very different position.”