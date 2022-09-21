Concern for coastal waters after satellite images show increased sediment

Great Barrier Island sits just 90 kilometres northeast of Auckland, in the Hauraki Gulf. With its exposed coastline, it’s an area susceptible to coastal erosion, with everything from the roads to cultural sites in peril.

Satellite images taken across nearly 20 years show an increase in sediment in parts of New Zealand’s coastal waters, a new report shows.

The report, done by Niwa, showed an increase of total suspended solids (TSS) around costal regions in the South Island, while most of the North Island had decreasing levels.

TSS is a mixture of materials such as mud and silt, micro algae and their breakdown products.

High concentrations can have negative impacts on estuaries, coasts, oceans and aquatic life.

They can affect the ability of marine life to catch food, block light from reaching underwater plants and are associated with higher levels of pathogens, nutrients and pollutants.

NIWA & NASA/Supplied The South Island showed an increasing level of suspended sediment, while the North Island showed decreasing levels.

The pictures were taken from NASA’s Aqua MODIS satellite, which images the entire Earth’s surface every one to two days.

Images were pulled from years between 2002-2021.

Niwa principal scientist for remote sensing Dr Matt Pinkerton said the sediment changes were coming from climate change, waves and storms causing coastal erosion and resuspension of seabed sediment, as well as changes to land use.

“On a smaller level, what’s happening in catchments and in rivers is affecting downstream water clarity in estuaries and on the coast.”

NIWA & NASA/Supplied Satellite images from the past 20 years show an increase in suspended sediment in parts of New Zealand's coastlines.

Because of the damage high concentrations of sediment could cause, there was concern about the effects on Aotearoa’s coastal marine areas, he said.

The findings were particularly important because of the recent storms, which hit the South Island particularly badly, Pinkerton said.

Steady rainfall didn’t necessarily impact the concentration of sediment in the oceans, but huge storms could have a big knock-on effect.

Sediment reaching coastal waters was a serious threat to marine life, Department of Conservation technical advisor Helen Kettles said.

NIWA & NASA/Supplied The images used were taken between 2002-2021.

“This research helps us to understand which coastal areas are likely to benefit from improved conservation effort and track how conditions change with time.”

The report made a number of recommendations on how to improve the value of satellite remote sensing, including using the data alongside modelling to help manage sediment in the future.

Costs for the five recommendations in the short term would cost less than $100,000, the report showed, increasing to more than $500,000 at the five-plus year mark.