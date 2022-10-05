Little owls flying under the radar in Christchurch's Hagley Park

Little Owls could be nesting in your backyard or perching at your local park and the only way you would know is by their high-pitched whistle – but the while they might be hard to spot, they’re a common patient at South Island Wildlife Hospital.

Owls are flying under the radar in Canterbury, except when it comes to wildlife hospital admissions.

Little owls could be nesting down your street, perching in your park, or even hunting in your backyard, and you’d only know it if you heard its call or chanced to see one..

But while they are hard to spot, there is very little time throughout the year the South Island Wildlife Hospital in Northwood doesn’t have the raptor in its care, trustee Karen Talbot said.

“We get at least one a week. We’ve got two on board at the moment.”

supplied A little owl at South Island Wildlife Hospital. Trustee Karen Talbot says they get one of the small raptors in on average every week.

She said their injuries included broken wings, broken legs and wounded eyes from getting caught in the jet stream of vehicles while sitting near the warm road, and weighing only between 120 and 150 grams, it was easy to see how they could get blown around.

Their nests are also blown from trees during strong winds, or abandoned.

“People ring us [with injured little owls] and they’re pretty excited because they’re really cute.”

But while admission rates for the feathered lightweights were high, Talbot said “most of the time they are treated and set free”.

She recalled a time when a man brought an owl found near the Heathcote River to the Wildlife Hospital.

It was treated, healed and returned to a cul-de-sac where a “huge oak tree” stood, she said.

The man told Talbot he had lived in the street for 35 years and the little owls had been a constant in that tree. As they prepared to set it free, a man on a walker plodded past, and when Talbot gave him the opportunity to release the bird, “his eyes lit up”, she said.

“It did a big loop over us and flew back in to the tree.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The little owls can be heard most of the South Island, but the small, well-camouflaged raptors were harder to see, with their quiet flying technique and being more active at twilight, NZ Canterbury Museum senior curator of natural history Paul Scofield says.

She said you could hear his family welcoming him back home.

But it might not have been a greeting, Canterbury Museum senior curator of natural history Paul Scofield said.

“Hunting birds are more often than not, quite solitary because they’re quite competitive for their patches.”

He said the noise, might have been saying ‘go away’.

supplied Little owls have a high-pitched whistle that sounds like “someone calling a dog”.

Their most common tree of choice was the macrocarpa, so they were a good place to find them, he said.

Places around Canterbury they could be heard and seen included Rangiora, and Christchurch’s Victoria Square, Papanui and Hagley Park, but the “number one” spot to see them was around Lake Ellesmere and Leeston in the Selwyn district, he said.

“You can see them at dusk flying around, but they’re comparatively common in the suburbs.”

The small, crepuscular owls – “like two fists in size” – blended in so well with their environment that their only giveaway was their high-pitched whistle which sounded “like someone calling a dog”, Scofield said.

A North Canterbury bird sanctuary is urging people to look out for baby owls in their wood piles.

“They can be whistling really loudly, and you can’t see them no matter how hard you try. You really need great eyesight to work out where the heck they are.”

The little owls, also known as German owls, were introduced to Canterbury and Otago in the early 1900s to control the number of exotic small birds feeding on orchards and crops. They are now widespread throughout the South Island, feeding on rats, mice and small birds.

“They’re not protected, but they’re as much part of our landscape as anything else. If they’re found injured, taking them to an animal hospital is the way to go,” Scofield said.