Seal found on beach with head missing sparks DOC investigation

An investigation is underway after a seal was found dead on a Wellington beach without its head. (File photo)

The Department of Conservation is investigating after a Wellington dog-walker came across the body of a kekeno (seal) missing its head.

Jim Bowler​ first noticed what he believed to be a mature seal on Thursday while out walking his dog at Wahine Memorial Park, near Breaker Bay in Wellington.

The seal appeared to be resting along the “stoney, pebbly beach” and raised its head as he passed.

He was shocked to return the site on Saturday and find the seal was still there, but it was missing its head.

The photo dogwalker Jim Bowler took of seal at rest at Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park on Thursday.

“It’s a bit gut-wrenching when you see something like this,” Bowler said. “It was unbelievable.”

Photos Bowler took show the seal lying along the same section of stony beach where it was first seen on Thursday, now without its head. Stuff has chosen not to publish the image.

Seals being found like that is not always the result of human interference such as when six fur seal pups found dead in Banks Peninsula in 2019 were ruled to have possibly been killed by another seal after a necropsy found no evidence of human-inflicted injuries.

A spokesperson for DOC confirmed they were notified of the incident on Saturday and its on-call ranger had responded in person.

“At this stage we do not believe the seal died of natural causes and we are investigating next steps and are following up with our compliance team.”

The penalties for harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 are up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000.

Even in death it is an offence to take any part of a marine mammal that has not naturally separated.

Police were also notified of the incident about 10.50am on Saturday but had directed the caller to DOC.

Bowler said the head appeared to have been removed “very surgically” as if with a sharp knife as the lines around the base of the neck were “very clean”.

“To do that to a harmless animal is such a despicable act.”

Charlie Rudd​, of Taranaki Whānui, said he was shocked and saddened by the news, saying a karakia for the kekeno.

“That’s distressing,” he said. “I would be disappointed if it was anything but natural.”

He said it would be important that local iwi was informed and hoped DOC would be able to get further information about what happened.

Wellington City Council’s spokesperson Richard MacLean​ said they had not received any complaints but had sent a ranger to the park to see if it was still there. Council would work with DOC on how to best deal with the situation, he said.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has also been approached for comment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to either call DOC’s Wellington Operations team on (04 470 8412) during office hours or email wellington@doc.govt.nz.