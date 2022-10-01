The beach that came back: Restoring 'mana' to Otago's Te Rauone Beach

Te Rauone Beach at Harrington Point on Otago Peninsula is being restored.

As a young boy, Des Smith spent many happy hours playing at Te Rauone Beach on Otago Peninsula.

His parents used to have a holiday home nearby, and he recalled the beach stretching from the base of the hill where the only mainland albatross colony in the world is located, to about 1500m south.

“That was all beach when I was a kid,” the 77-year-old said.

When he returned to live in the area as an adult, the beach had all but disappeared.

“It was unbelievable erosion.”

Strong winds had stripped sand off of the beach, and some residents were forced to shift their homes across the road.

The dredging of the Otago Harbour channel, coupled with increasingly larger vessels visiting Port Chalmers, led to concerns over the beach’s future.

It led to the formation of Te Rauone Beach Coast Care Committee about a decade ago.

An initial fundraising effort involving about 100 residents (of which half lived there permanently) helped raise $300,000 – thanks to the support of the likes of the Otago Community Trust – and was earmarked for a breakwater.

“Port Otago said: ‘You pay for the breakwater, we will do the rest,’” Smith said.

But the planned 120m-long breakwater was unlikely to create the beach the committee initially wanted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te Rauone Beach, on the Otago Peninsula, features three 90m-long groynes

Instead, Port Otago looked at installing three 90m-long groynes – requiring 15,000 tonnes of rock in total – in front of the reserve as part of a $3 million restoration project.

The project was now entering its final phase, which would return sand to the beach in large volumes. Meanwhile, the Dunedin City Council was working to improve the reserve, including adding a new basketball court, playground, planting, and a picnic area.

Work on the three groynes was completed in February, with workers given morning teas and barbecues by grateful members of the community, Smith said.

Their work would not only benefit the community and visitors alike, but also nature, Smith said.

“Te Rauone is going to be like a wildlife centre, penguins, seals and sea lions, they are starting to settle.

“It’ll become a destination, no question.”

It was an ideal spot for swimming, and to watch the cruise ships set to return this season.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te Rauone Beach should be a great amenity again by Christmas.

“It feels like you can reach out and touch them.”

Smith singled out specific praise for Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders.

“He has been quite outstanding about the whole thing, they took some responsibility for what happened. They led the charge, really.

“It is huge what they have done.”

Winders said Port Otago was proud to be part of the local-led project.

“They have been determined and persistent ... their energy has paid off.”

He recalled listening to the committee’s impassioned plea five years ago.

“It was really easy to partner with them.”

While the science indicated the stripping of the sand was largely weather-related, the port company acknowledged its deepening of the channel was also likely a factor.

“We are not apportioning the responsibility, we just thought it was the right thing to do to contribute and get in and fix the problem, because we have the scale and capabilities to do so.”

Winders’ family used to have a crib in the area when he was growing up, and he recalled having fish and chips on the beach with his dad while watching the ships go by.

“I’ve fond memories of growing up there.”

In the coming weeks, a dredge would be moored out the front of the beach to suck sand from the seabed and pipe it onshore.

“We will then rebuild and renourish that beach.”

A digger would then spread the sand around and, by the end of the year, “it will be a great amenity for the Christmas holidays”.

Both the city council and Port Otago were involved with the Te Rauone Working Party, which includes representatives from the local Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, the Te Rauone Beach Coast Care Committee, and the Otago Peninsula Community Board.

Nadia Wesley-Smith, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou manager, said the area was a very important location for mana whenua.

At the time of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, the area was full of people, but that – like the beach – had changed over the years.

It was particularly pleasing to see the support from the local community, as well as the council and Port Otago, in restoring a “level of mana” to the area, she said.