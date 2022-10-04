Taranaki farmer cops $95k fine for repeat RMA offending

Taranaki farmer, Colin Boyd, photographed here in 2015, has been fined again after pleading guilty to RMA breaches on his Surrey Rd property. (File Photo)

A Taranaki farmer will have to pay close to $100,000 in fines for breaches of the Resource Management Act.

Inglewood farmer Colin Boyd, who has a long history of non-compliance, was fined a total of $95,750 by Environment Court Judge Melinda Dickey, when he appeared in court on Tuesday – the biggest fine to be handed out in the region for an individual farmer.

He previously pleaded guilty to four charges of discharging contaminants on his Surrey Rd farm related illegal earthworks carried out near a tributary of the Mangatengehu Stream.

The environmental charges, laid by Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), took place over October and November in 2019.

An aerial view of the illegal earthworks which landed Taranaki farmer Colin Boyd in court.

Through his illegal earthworks, Boyd reclaimed a 278-metre section of the stream, removing the majority of the riparian vegetation and draining a part of the waterway.

As a result, significant scour and erosion took place, with silt and sediment flowing into the stream which had an impact on the freshwater biology.

For years, Boyd has been the subject of repeat enforcement action by the region’s environmental watchdog, including being served with past infringement and abatement notices dating back to 2009, along with three prosecutions.

His latest fine eclipses the $66,000 penalty handed down to Rahotu farmer Francis Mullan in 2015 for illegal effluent discharges on his property, which was previously the largest fine.

It also surpasses the $60,000 fine handed out to Boyd in 2016, when he was found guilty of diverting a stream through his property.

In that case, the judge said Boyd’s actions were a deliberate attempt to improve the quality of his farm, but the illegal digging work created significant environmental effects, including impacting on the stream’s wildlife.

For Boyd's most recent offending, the TRC had sought fines with starting points totalling $130,000, while his lawyer Patrick Mooney was more modest regarding what he considered to be appropriate, pitching $45,000 for the offending.

Boyd has been no stranger to the New Plymouth courthouse in recent years, facing two prosecutions over breaches related to land use activity on his Inglewood farm.

Judge Dickey set her starting point for the contaminant discharges at $75,000, with an additional $20,000 fine for the abatement breach.

She also ratcheted up the fine by 25% to reflect Boyd’s previous offending, but granted him a discount for his guilty pleas.

Of the respective fines imposed, of $78,750 and $17,000, 90% are payable to the TRC.

TRC director of resource management Fred McLay said Boyd’s behaviour should not detract from the efforts most farmers made to follow the rules and protect the environment.

In a statement supplied after the sentencing, McLay said the size of the fine reflected the seriousness of Boyd’s offending.

“It reiterates this kind of illegal activity will not be tolerated by the council or the courts and those who let the side down will be held accountable.”