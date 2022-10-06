Council spent $140k on staff costs pursuing latest prosecution of 'highly reckless' Taranaki farmer

As part of his sentencing, Colin Boyd will have to pay to fix the damage he caused on his Surrey Rd farm in Inglewood, or face further action. (Supplied image)

The “highly reckless” actions of a Taranaki farmer who has been the subject of repeat prosecutions is costing both the environment and the ratepayer.

On Tuesday, Colin Boyd was fined $95,750 for offences committed under the Resource Management Act after he performed unconsented earthworks on his Inglewood farm.

However, the fine doesn’t even cover the costs associated with the work Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) staff put in as part of preparing the case against Boyd, which came to $140,000.

TRC director resource management Fred McLay said the money spent related to “investigations, enforcement and the provision of evidence”.

“While this is not fully covered by the fine imposed by the court, it is important the council upholds required environmental standards on behalf of our community,” he said.

TRC could not provide how much it had spent on legal costs related to Boyd’s latest, and past, prosecutions at this stage.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki farmer's sentencing adjourned after facts disputed

* Taranaki property developer fined $48k for repeated dust discharges over exclusive neighbourhood

* Green collar crime: Taking on those who offend against mother nature



Stuff Colin Boyd has been described as “highly reckless” in his approach to earthworks on his farm, which have caused long-lasting environmental damage. (File Photo)

In handing out the biggest fine ever copped by a sole farmer in Taranaki for RMA breaches, sentencing Judge Melinda Dickey described Boyd as “highly reckless” in his approach to earthworks on his property, which resulted in “significant, cumulative and long-lasting” damage.

Through his illegal digging, Boyd reclaimed a 278-metre section of the Mangatengehu Stream, removed riparian vegetation and drained part of the waterway.

The damage was discovered in late October 2019, after TRC responded to a complaint about discolouration of the stream, down from Boyd’s property.

Along with the fine, Boyd has been ordered to fix the damage.

As part of enforcement orders granted by Judge Dickey, Boyd has to engage experts to develop a remediation plan by November 14.

TRC can recoup costs from Boyd related to its monitoring of the required repair job.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff TRC director resource management Fred McLay previously said the size of the fine issued against Colin Boyd was indicative of the seriousness of the offending. (File Photo)

Judge Dickey’s judgment outlined the amount of leg work TRC have had to do in the past in relation to monitoring Boyd, who had a clear track record of non-compliance.

The ruling said between 2009 and 2019, 17 abatement notices were issued against him, along with six infringement notices.

In 2013, an enforcement order was granted against Boyd to remediate illegal earthworks on his farm, which also landed him with a conviction and a $60,000 fine.

In relation to the October 2019 offending, two abatement notices were served on Boyd soon after TRC responded to the complaint and discovered the illegal earthworks.

Six reinspections were carried out at his property over the following four months. During four of those visits Boyd was found in breach of the abatement notice, the judge’s ruling said.

When asked whether TRC planned to review resource consents Boyd currently held in light of his recent prosecution, McLay said the authorisations were regularly monitored, and enforcement action taken when there was non-compliance.

Stuff David Lean served as chair of TRC’s consents and regulatory committee in the most recent council term. (File Photo)

He said when consents came up for renewal, compliance was a factor taken into consideration.

“There is no plan to review Mr Boyd’s consents prior to them coming up for renewal,” McLay said.

David Lean, who was the chairperson of the TRC consents and regulatory committee during the past council term, said prosecutions were dealt with independent of councillors to ensure decision-making around court action was free of any perception of political influence.

He said a debrief from council staff about Boyd’s court case will likely take place once the new committee is formed following the October 8 local body election.

Judge Dickey’s ruling said no issues had been raised about Boyd’s ability to pay the $95,750 fine, which he was obliged to do within 28 days.

Attempts to contact Boyd have so far been unsuccessful.