Fishing set nets 'could be the final nail in the coffin' for the endangered yellow-eyed penguin

University of Otago ecologist Dr Thomas Mattern says researchers had concluded that set net by-catches were a significant contributor to the disappearance of yellow-eyed penguins from the New Zealand mainland. (File photo)

A penguin expert says only a miracle can save New Zealand’s tourist-attracting mainland yellow-eyed penguins from extinction.

In October 2021, a dead yellow-eyed penguin (hoiho) and six dead crested penguins were captured in a set net west of Stewart Island.

There was a fisheries observer onboard Nick White’s vessel Jacob, the crew notified the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation was also notified.

White was not on-board at the time, but said the crew had moved away from where there were penguins, and that was when the penguins were caught.

READ MORE:

* This Is How It Ends: How we're driving our distinctive native penguins towards extinction

* Not enough being done to stop yellow-eyed penguin decline, Forest & Bird say

* Closing various fisheries to set nets to protect dolphins encouraged

* Set net monitoring improved, but not good enough, yellow-eyed penguin advocate says



The “isolated incident” was distressing and White added that he was a fisherman to be out and enjoying wildlife.

“We like our birds and we’re not there to catch them or harm them.”

He encouraged fishers to report such incidents when there was not an observer on-board.

Fisheries NZ verification and operations director Monique Andrew said it was not illegal to catch protected species such as penguins however any captures must be reported.

MPI did not take action against the fishing company because it had accurately reported the captures and no fisheries offence was identified, Andrew said.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Commercial fishing, introduced predators and climate change are putting penguins and other unique seabirds on the edge of survival. (File video)

Fisheries NZ enforced restrictions on fishing gear, there was a national seabird action plan and a Government commitment to install 300 cameras on inshore vessels, Andrew said. Southland inshore set net and trawl vessels can expect the cameras by June 2023.

“We note that reported and observed captures of penguins are relatively rare,” Andrew said.

University of Otago ecologist and penguin expert Dr Thomas Mattern​ said the “relatively rare” comment was cynical because in the 2019/20 fishing year, there were more than 80,000 set net events reported and the observer coverage was 1.26%.

“So 99% of the set-netters have no observer on board.

“... the crested penguins were caught in a single net at once. And they were reported because there was an observer on board. Now how likely is it that a fisher reports a catch of such a magnitude to the authorities when there’s nobody there to control whether he’s catching anything or not?”

Iain McGregor/Stuff There are 3200 to 3600 yellow-eyed penguins left in the wild, down from nearly 7000 in two decades. (File photo)

“There’s got to be an obscure figure of accidental by-catch that happens that no one ever knows about because the fishers just chuck the birds overboard because they don’t have an observer there,” Mattern said.

Mattern was aware of the vessel skipper being “distraught” about the incident.

However, Mattern said set nets could be the final nail in the coffin for the endangered yellow-eyed penguin, and declines in population could only be put down to unreported deaths in set nets.

The species was endangered, faced extinction on the mainland by 2060, and there was little information about the species on the sub-Antarctic islands, he said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Yellow-eyed penguins are faithful to their mates and each breeding season over 90 per cent of pairs will re-unite. (File photo)

“We’re going to lose yellow-eyed penguins on the mainland unless a miracle happens.”

There are between 3200 and 3600 of the species left in the wild, a figure that has roughly halved in the past 20 years.

Climate change and penguins foraging in areas with agriculture run-off were also factors reducing the population, Mattern said.

“...set-netting by-catch is just the final nail in the coffin of that species.”

Researchers had concluded that set net by-catches were a significant contributor to the disappearance of yellow-eyed penguins from mainland New Zealand, Mattern said.

“The problem is we have zero proof because there is no proof. We just have birds that disappear, in some instances literally overnight, and we can rule out all other factors that we know are well known mortality factors.

“We can never say for sure ‘okay they died in a set net’, but it’s the only plausible explanation that we can deliver at this stage,” Mattern said.

An 8th crested penguin was also captured alive and released in the Stewart Island incident.