Conservationist takes on DOC in battle over track that has been shut since February

West Coast tramper Pete Lusk has been replacing track signage after the DOC sign got vandalised.

A West Coast tramper is on a mission to keep a slip-damaged track open, even when it means going against DOC warnings.

When Pete Lusk puts up a sign on Mile Log Track, it disappears within a day. So he puts another one up – and is now on sign number 10.

The Westport-based tramper, environmentalist and award-winning conservationist has been putting up signs since the short track just north of Westport was closed after heavy rain hit Buller in February, forcing evacuations and causing widespread slips and road damage.

“The track sign was pulled out. So I just put one in to replace it. They keep taking it out, I keep putting it up,” he said.

Since February locals have done some work to remove logs from the track.

Mile Log track is a local name for a section of the Denniston Bridle Track, which needs to remain closed for safety reasons following two large slips, the Department of Conservation says.

Lusk says DOC could close the track before the slip-damaged track and allow public access to the undamaged section.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Pete Lusk is upset Mile Log Track, near Denniston is still closed after heavy rain in February.

“This is a wonderful area and there is no reason to keep the public out, because we fixed it up.,” he said.

“Two 70-year-olds came up here, did a little bit of work on the track. They’ve got a warning sign here which is very good – it says you have to use care and experience on this track, and that covers DOC.”

The Denniston Bridle track was built by coal miners in 1883 for people living in the coal mining town of Denniston, 600m above sea level in the Papahua Range. Before it was built, people travelled by coal wagon down a steep incline.

Joanne Naish/Stuff A huge slip has closed the Dennison Bridle Track.

Lusk says when the existing road was built in 1902, the Mile Log track was built to join the road with the Bridle Track.

“It was beautifully built to a high standard and people used it for many years. DOC has only been around since 1987 and they were very good for a start – they put in bridges and they looked after it and they put in signage,” he said.

However, he believed DOC had neglected tracks on the West Coast in recent years, and wanted to see more co-operation with locals who were willing to help maintain tracks and get them open after storms.

“This land is our land, it’s not DOC’s. They are stealing our tracks. It’s not their track, it’s our track. We own it and they closed it down, so I’ll never give up on this one,” he said.

He said the track had beech, rimu and totara trees with wonderful views of the Tasman Sea.

“This is one of the best examples you will ever see of hill country beech podocarp forest, and it’s so accessible. We're denied this.”

Lusk, who was once recognised for his conservation work by Forest & Bird, was previously found guilty of wilful trespass during a 1080 protest in 2017.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The Denniston Bridle Track was built by coalminers in 1883.

DOC Buller acting operations manager Jacob Fleming said the entire Bridle Track was currently closed due to wash-outs, subsidence and slips following severe storms earlier this year and last year.

“It will remain closed until this damage can be repaired as it is unsafe to walk the track in its current state.

“Any signs on conservation land must be authorised and approved to ensure they do not jeopardise visitor safety or detract from visitors' experience. Unauthorised signs will be removed,” he said.

He said the DOC signage at Mile Log was vandalised by a member of the public and had not yet been reinstated.

DOC did not close tracks unless it had “good reason”, Fleming said. “The safety of visitors is paramount.”

Rangers inspecting the Bridle Track found numerous dangers to the public, including a damaged structure on the lower section.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Lusk argues Mile Log Track could be kept open.

“If people choose to ignore track closure signs, not only do they put themselves at risk but also anyone required to rescue them, should they be injured as a result.”

Conservation Minister Poto Williams said the reality of climate change meant there would be more closures and costs across DOC’s recreation network.

“Time is needed to find long-term solutions for damaged sites rather than simply replacing like with like, thereby facing the same risk in the next climate event.”

Rebuilding and repairing DOC infrastructure was on the Government’s radar, she said, after $8 million of funding was approved in this year’s Budget, and an additional $60m was allocated to ensure the country’s conservation recreation network was safe and well maintained.