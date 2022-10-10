More native planting proposed for Kingsland Forest Park, above Richmond

The Kingsland Forest, above Richmond, pictured in late 2019 before much of the council-owned plantation block was harvested.

The replanting of Kingsland Forest Park, above Richmond, could have more of a native flavour if a Tasman District Council application for Government funding is successful.

At their last scheduled full​ council meeting of the triennium in late September, Tasman district councillors agreed the projects that would be included in an application for a $5.64 million slice of the first tranche of Government's $2 billion of “Better Off” funding under its Three Waters reform programme.

One of projects listed in the council’s application is the Kingsland Forest Park, for which it requested $555,000 to increase native planting as well as add a new toilet, seating and a water refill station.

Kingsland Forest Park, on the flanks of the Barnicoat Range that forms the backdrop to Richmond, used to be a council-owned plantation forestry block. However, in 2020, after public feedback, a plan was agreed to change it from a commercial forestry block to a recreational area.

Tasman District Council/Supplied Proposed recreational areas in an early draft plan for Kingsland Forest Park.

That plan included replanting the land in a mix of native and permanent exotic trees.

Council communications and change manager Chris Choat said the initial proposal was for 75% of the replanting to be permanent exotic trees with natives making up the remaining 25%.

However, if the Better Off funding application was successful, that exotic-native spilt would be switched around so 75% of the replanting would be in native trees.

A Tasman District Council statement on the site says the Kingsland name acknowledges the efforts of father and son, Henry and Tom Kingsland, who were involved in the pine industry at Richmond from the 1920s.

“So far around 10,000 native trees have been planted in the Reservoir Creek catchment of the recreation area,” the statement says. “Soon the focus will switch to wide-scale weed control ahead of a big planting season next winter.”

Choat said the planting would take place over two years.

Kingsland Forest Park is already a popular spot for recreation – mountainbiking, walking and dog walking in particular. More mountainbike and walking tracks are proposed.