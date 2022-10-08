Ash and steam coming from Whaakari 'no cause for alarm', despite heightened alert level

Aerial view of the steam and gas vents at Whakaari/White Island on Oct 5. The actively enlarging vent is in the centre.

Whakaari/White Island is in a state of heightened unrest, but experts say ash spotted coming from it this week is no cause for alarm.

Whaakari is about 50km offshore in the Bay of Plenty. The active volcano erupted in December 2019 while 47 people were on the island, leaving 22 dead and many survivors with severe or critical injuries.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said over the past few weeks a new active steam and gas vent has been developing on Whakaari.

“As the vent enlarges it can sometimes pluck material from the vent walls, which will mix with the steam and gas creating minor volcanic ash in the plume above the volcano.”

GNS had notified the public of minor, passive ash emission coming from Whakaari in the past.

“With the very clear weather conditions, similar low level volcanic ash emissions were visible yesterday on webcam and satellite imagery.”

Steam and gas were also seen during observation flights on Wednesday and Friday.

“We continue to monitor the activity and there is currently no cause for alarm as the volcano is passively degassing, a normal process for Whakaari/White Island. We expect this to occur intermittently for a while.”

Scott said the volcanic alert level remained at level 2 – or moderate to heightened unrest.

“This acknowledges both the current level of activity, and the greater level of uncertainty in our interpretation due to the current lack of consistent, useful real-time data we are receiving from the island.”