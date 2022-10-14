Wind turbine divides neighbours in Invercargill

The wind turbines Scott Crosbie is installing used in an urban setting, as advertised by Qingdao Greef New Energy Equipment Ltd Co.

One man’s dream to live sustainably and generate his own power has angered some of his neighbours as he prepares to put up a 8.5m wind turbine on his property.

Scott Crosbie and his wife have an eco-friendly house, which requires limited heating and cooling. The next step is the turbine.

They’ve been granted resource and building consents for the turbine that’s been imported from China, but his immediate neighbours are not so happy.

Some residents were upset the consents were not publicly notified and have concerns about how noisy the turbine might be, reflection coming off it, and if it might impact their sleep. Some residents also expressed concerns if the turbine would be structurally sound.

Under the Invercargill City district plan, “no more than three wind electricity generation turbines or masts” can be located on a site for “small and community-scale renewable energy generation”.

The group is concerned the installation of the turbine will create a precedent for more in the area, and say because of the turbine’s size and general appearance their properties will be devalued.

“We’re not against wind turbines ... but we weren’t consulted, and our concerns seem not to be answered or even considered in the process ... the people living here should not be guinea pigs,” Gladstone resident Ian Welsh said.

The group has met with Invercargill City Council representatives, written to council ceo and submitted a petition with 33 signatures from residents calling for resource consent for the turbine to not be granted.

ICC/Supplied Sketches of the wind turbine used in the resource consent process.

Crosbie said he had not seen the petition until he was emailed it from council, and that he had put a large amount of time, money and resources into confirming the turbine structure was sound and would not impact those living nearby.

He had initially looked at solar panels as a way to generate electricity, but upon further research found out wind turbines would generate about four times as much energy a year in Invercargill.

“So I started investigating wind options and found this one ... it looks good, its low-noise ... I talked to various people for advice and got resource consent and building consent ... it’s completely legal ... they [the other neighbours] are very upset that we can put something on our property without their permission.”

He chose the particular wind turbine because he had seen it used above urban flats in China, and because it was advertised to not be noisy, only generating 46.09dB at a speed of 20 metres per second.

The turbine was located right next to the couples bedroom, and Crosbie said given his wife had sleep issues if the turbine was to generate more noise or have more impact on wellbeing than advertised he would take it down.

“If it doesn’t perform as it says it does, I’ll have to do something about it ... but from all the research I’ve done and engineers I’ve spoken to, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

The couple had not been approached by the angered residents for a rational conversation, he said, and he believed if they had been allowed to explain how the turbine worked it could have resolved the issue.

“We could have had a reasonable conversation ... but [now] they are wound up about something they don’t know about ... we’re not responding to any of it, there’s no need for it ... we just want to generate our own power.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Arthur St residents have placed signs on the street protesting the turbine. Pictured from left, Wes Browning, Hudson Parker, Glenda Bulling and Ian Welsh.

Invercargill City Council group manager for customer and environment Trudie Hurst said its assessment of affected parties was based on who could potentially be affected by the height of the turbine, and that the applicant had provided evidence to establish the turbine would meet District noise standards.

Its considerations included a comparison of what scale of structures were permitted in the area and what was proposed, and it had received written approvals from two adjoining properties.

Prior to building consent being granted, it was provided with an engineer’s structural report which confirmed the applicant had done their due diligence to ensure the construction of the turbine would meet all performance requirements, she said.

“We have met with concerned neighbours on several occasions to explain the process and steps taken, as well as the outcomes and decisions arrived at by Invercargill City Council,” she said.

“As part of the certification process for both the resource and building consent, site inspections and monitoring will take place and if any issues relating to the concerns expressed by the neighbours are identified, council will take appropriate action.”