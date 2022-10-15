The early fight for our native forests

Extracted with permission from Footprints on the Land: How Humans Changed New Zealand by Richard Wolfe, published by Oratia Books, $45.

Richard Wolfe is a cultural historian and curator who has written or co-authored some 40 books on themes from the moa to New Zealand art, including Hellhole of the Pacific and New Zealand’s Lost Heritage. He was a display artist at the Auckland and Canterbury museums, and co-curated the first major exhibition of Kiwiana (a term he helped invent). Footprints on the Land, published this week, is his 41st book.

In 1842 Scottish zoologist John Richardson remarked that “New Zealand has become the adopted home of thousands of our countrymen, whose efforts are primarily directed to the overthrow of the native forests with a view to their replacement by ... a successful agriculture”.

These new arrivals had upset the balance of nature in this country, and few at this early stage were concerned with conservation, or at least not as it is now understood. One of the first references to the term was in 1868 when London-born Thomas Henry Potts (1824-88), since hailed as one of New Zealand’s earliest conservationists, moved in the House of Representatives “That it is desirable Government should take steps to ascertain the present condition of the forests of the colony, with a view to their better conservation.”

At that time a bush fire that would last for two months was raging across Banks Peninsula, covering upwards of 30,000 acres and destroying timber with an estimated value of £70,000. An early initiative was undertaken in 1871 when the Canterbury Provincial Council, alarmed by the “rapid diminishment of timber”, passed an ordinance encouraging the planting of trees. Later that same year the Colonial Legislature passed the Forest Trees Planting Encouragement Act, which applied to the whole country and offered grants of land as a stimulant to the planting of timber.

19th-century forest workers with a felled kauri. Even in the 1860s, New Zealanders were concerned about the loss of native forests. (Photo: Alexander Turnbull library)

There was now increasing recognition of the damage done and the need to reduce the settlers’ assault on the landscape and preserve what remained. In mid-1874 premier Julius Vogel proposed a bill for the establishment of state forests. In his view “the question of questions” of the day was the importance of preserving the forests, for reason of their influence on climate and rainfall, vegetation, flora, the natural beauty of the country, and the health of the people.

The visionary Vogel also acknowledged the need for preserving the soil and climate by tree-planting, providing timber for future industrial purposes, and subjecting some portion of the native forests to proper management and control. The new act was also intended to cover the construction of roads and bridges to provide access to the forests, the formation of nurseries for trees, and the establishment of schools and colleges for teaching forestry.

At the second reading of the Forest Bill, on July 14, 1874, Vogel reported on the destruction of forests in other parts of the world – Ceylon, India, and North and South America – and quoted a French professor’s view that the preservation of forests was “one of the first interests of society, and consequently one of the first duties of government”. Vogel managed to get his bill passed, despite opposition from provincial members who wanted continued and uninterrupted clearing of forests in their districts to provide land for farming.

SUPPLIED In 1874, premier Julius Vogel quoted a French professor’s view that the preservation of forests was “one of the first interests of society, and consequently one of the first duties of government”.

Vogel commissioned Captain Campbell Walker of the Forest Department of India to spend 10 months in this country and furnish a report. Walker inspected forest resources around the country, and spoke highly of the magnificent growth of timber in the Thames district, but regretted the “wholesale manner” in which it was still being cut down.

There was criticism of the expense of employing Walker, and in October 1876 an Auckland newspaper accused the Forest Department of extravagance and having “already cost the colony £20,000 without the slightest practical benefit”. Similarly, a Timaru paper dismissed the whole project as one of Vogel’s “expensive absurdities”. Nevertheless, there was still acknowledgement that something needed to be done to check the present and wasteful destruction of timber.

There was also growing concern for the impact that the destruction of native forests might have on climate, with one commentator suggesting that, if hill country clearance continued at the present rate, the country would “experience climatic changes never even dreamed of”. In 1882 it was suggested New Zealand was “literally being turned into a desert” through the destruction of its forests; districts that were once thickly wooded were now entirely treeless, resulting in flooded streams and droughts.

Alexander Turnbull Library English-born artist William Strutt’s depiction of the firing of the native bush in Taranaki. (Alexander Turnbull Library, Ref: E-453-f-008).

The influence of trees on climate was reportedly pretty generally recognised. A report submitted to Parliament in late 1909 noted: “Timber trees and moisture, springs and running brooks seem to go together, and where there are no trees dryness, as a rule, prevails. It is a well-known fact that there is more rain in a bush district than on an open plain.” Thus, it was believed, trees added to the rainfall, and the ruthless removal of forest tended only to render the land less productive.

In September 1880 it was noted that New Zealand’s rapidly disappearing forests would soon be “a matter of history or tradition only”. Six years earlier it was calculated that three-fifths of the country’s original forest land had disappeared since the first human settlement. But the destruction continued, blamed on “the apathy of the Government, bush fires, and wanton waste by settlers”.

The State Forests Act was passed in 1885, but it was not without its critics, being described as “perfectly useless” when it came to preventing forest waste caused by bush fires. As was pointed out, it was estimated that in the previous 35 years an astonishing 340 million marketable kauri trees, and double that quantity of other kinds of useful woods, had been destroyed by bush fires in the Auckland province alone. However, the act granted legal protection of the forests and was designed to halt indiscriminate clearing and burning. It provided for a comprehensive system of forest conservation, and had the power to create state forests by proclamation.

Alexander Turnbull Library Artist Charles Heaphy’s view of what he called “Cowdie forest” on the Wairoa River in Kaipara. Heaphy accompanied William Wakefield of the New Zealand Company on a visit to Northland in 1840. (Alexander Turnbull Library, Ref: C-025-024)

Although a Forest Department had been created back in 1876, it was abolished in 1887 for reasons of economy. Shortly after, the Department of Lands and Survey took up forestry with renewed vigour, and in 1896 established nurseries in several locations around the country, including Kaingaroa [in Bay of Plenty], with the aim of determining timbers suitable according to various climates and the best methods of growing them.

That the nation’s forests came under the control of the state was recognition of the fact that, failing proper methods of conservation, this valuable resource would disappear. As was so colourfully expressed in 1902, “the evils of denudation are established by experience so clearly that only folly is capable of neglecting the lessons of the past”. At the same time, the Forest Department was aware of the effects of forest removal in other countries, and for particular hilltops and hillsides had developed the system of using a “competent authority” to select individual trees for felling.

In 1902 a large kauri forest was described as “one of the grandest sights to be found in the entire range of the vegetable kingdom”, and the tree itself was the most valuable in New Zealand in terms of exports and home consumption. In 1885 it had been estimated that, at the present rate of consumption, the kauri would be exhausted by about 1910.

Alexander Turnbull Library This Charles Heaphy watercolour from 1839 served as a brilliant piece of propaganda for the New Zealand Company, showing how inroads were already being made into the kauri forests. (Alexander Turnbull Library, ref C-025-014)

Subsequent estimates in 1902 were hardly more comforting, suggesting that the present stocks of kauri would last 20 years at most. Such estimates were admittedly unreliable, and it was suggested that, although the end of the kauri was not as near as it was thought to have been 17 years earlier, “it cannot be far out of measurable distance”.

The idea of conservation was now catching on. In May 1909 a Wellington newspaper reprinted an American report on the passing popularity of certain words that had “seized” the nation, recent examples including “moral awakening” and “spiritual awakening”. But now, according to the Springfield Republican, America was in “the full swing of conservation”, as in “forest conservation” and “mineral lands conservation”.

In 1921, the year prior to which some estimates suggested the kauri forests would be all gone, a State Forest Service finally came into operation. Much timber had been wasted in the meantime, but the passing and enforcement of this act has been seen as “probably ... the greatest single conservation measure that New Zealand has made”. It did not stop forest clearance in the lowlands – which was not its intention, because the country had come to rely on timber as its main building material – but it did enable much of the remaining areas to be retained as state forests.

Supplied Author Richard Wolfe. Footprints on the Land, published this week, is his 41st book.

The virgin forests of New Zealand had a strong attraction for 19th-century artists. The best known of these records would be Charles Heaphy’s paintings of kauri milling in the Hokianga district, produced in the service of the New Zealand Company during his early years in the country. While Heaphy depicted kauri being felled for homes for settlers, the wholesale destruction of the forest was not yet a suitable subject for painters.

However, later artists would represent its passing with the symbolic burnt stump motif. In the 19th century, such dramatic changes to the landscape were more the concern of poets, and notable among their efforts was William Pember Reeves’ The Passing of the Forest, published in 1898. This lengthy lament for the forest’s “labyrinth of life/ Its clambering, thrusting, clasping throttling race”, from creepers to “tree columns in victorious grace” and birds, concluded with this verse:

The axe bites deep. The rushing fire streams bright;

Swift, beautiful and fierce it speeds for Man,

Nature’s rough-handed foreman, keen to smite

And mat the loveliness of ages. Scan

The blackened forest ruined in a night.

A sylvan Parthenon that God will plan

But builds not twice. Ah, bitter price to pay

For Man’s dominion – beauty swept away!

Supplied Footprints on the Land: How Humans Changed New Zealand, is published by Oratia Books.

Thirty years later, another writer reflected on Pember Reeves’ poem, composed at a time when New Zealand was “only midway in her mad career of destruction”. The poet’s warning was not heeded at the time, but now, in 1928, it appeared that the nation’s conscience was awakening, at last, as suggested by the increasing concern for the disappearance of nature’s “richest gift” to the land.

Much had been lost and a national habit was hard to break, and this writer pointed out that the clearest impression he got from a journey through most of the North Island and part of the South was one of desolation. Hill country once covered in glorious forest had been reduced to “an unsightly wilderness”, and hillsides stripped of their soil were “cold and bare”.