No-go for nuclear-powered TSS Earnslaw proposal, ship's green future delayed

The Remarkables Primary School kapa haka group welcomes visitors on a special voyage of the TSS Earnslaw marking 110 years of the ship operating on Lake Wakatipu.

A proposal to change the iconic TSS Earnslaw from coal power to nuclear power has been rejected, but it could be a decade before another suitable replacement is confirmed.

Speaking at a 110-year birthday celebration for the Queenstown steamship on Tuesday, RealNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the nuclear proposal was received from German and Austrian students.

They had read of the company’s plans to explore alternative ways to generate steam to fuel the steamship and put together a conceptual design, he said.

“The nuclear option is not on the table,” he said.

Supplied RealNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall speaks at the TSS Earnslaw's 110-year birthday voyage in Queenstown.

“It was a pretty clever design to be fair, but it’s probably not going to work for us and our commitment to conservation and preservation of our places, our people and experiences.”

England-Hall had hoped to announce a new carbon-neutral fuel source during the birthday celebrations after beginning a project to replace ageing boilers last year.

There was also an ambition to reduce the boat’s impact on the environment – it is responsible for 1% of all transport emissions in the Queenstown Lakes District.

However, it was now likely to be five to 10 years before a decision was made on a new fuel source, England-Hall said.

STUFF Queenstown tourist attraction TSS Earnslaw, which first launched in 1912, burns one tonne of coal every hour.

Three options were being considered: wood pellets, biofuel (diesel or gas) and hydrogen.

There was a supply chain for wood pellets, but no commercially established supply chain options for biofuels or hydrogen.

It was anticipated this would change in the future, he said.

Introducing new coal boilers could make the boat twice as efficient and reduce emissions by two-thirds, but would not meet environmental expectations.

Decarbonisation did not mean removal of the Earnslaw’s propulsion system, he said.

Supplied New energy sources are being considered to power the coal-fired TSS Earnslaw.

“We’re not putting electric motors in. We’re not putting a diesel engine in.

“We want to make sure 100 years from now people can still look down inside the engine room and experience what is now Victorian-Edwardian technology hard at work and continuing to push this vessel across the lake.”

The future system would likely be determined by the energy approach taken by businesses across New Zealand and the Government.

Many industries were collaborating on what New Zealand’s energy future might look like, including large freight and transport businesses.

RealNZ also operated dozens of coaches, lots of small vessels and more than 30 ships, he said.

REAL JOURNEYS World-famous in New Zealand: The TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown.

“It’s not just about the Earnslaw. It’s how we think about decarbonisation over time, align with technology, availability of supply and see what is New Zealand’s energy strategy.”

Ideally there would be green hydrogen production facilities in Queenstown or Te Anau, with the Earnslaw operating on hydrogen fuel cells, he said.

“That would be highly efficient and from a heritage point of view you get to keep all the machinery all running, and we retrain our stokers into hydro-technicians.”

With the maintenance cost of the boilers increasing every year, there would likely be a point in the next decade when it did not make sense to continue upgrading them, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Olive, Lady Hutchins, celebrates the 110-year birthday of the TSS Earnslaw, which she and husband Les began operating as a tourism venture on Lake Wakatipu in 1969.

“The longer we give ourselves to that point the more options we’ve got and the more secure we’ll be in our decisions around what the alternative might be.”

Several generations of the Hutchins family, including 96-year-old Olive, Lady Hutchins, attended Tuesday’s celebration.

Les and Olive Hutchins founded Fiordland Travel in Te Anau 1966 and leased the TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown in 1969.

They redeveloped it as a tourism boat and purchased it about 20 years later.

The family remains majority shareholder in the company, which is now RealNZ.