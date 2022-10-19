QEII Trust event marks milestone of 5000 registered covenants

QEII National Trust chairman Bruce Wills spoke to a crowd celebrating the 5000th covenant partnership on the McDonald farm in Carterton on Wednesday.

The amount of land home to ecological treasures tucked away on private land up and down the country is equivalent to all the national parks in the North Island – and that land protected by the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust just got a little bigger.

A 9-hectare forest that landowners the McDonald family call ‘The Gorge’ has officially become the 5000th area in New Zealand to be protected with an Open Space Covenant in partnership with the QEII Trust.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The McDonald family have entered into their fifth QEII National Trust covenant to protect a forest on their land in Carterton. Back row from left, Toby, Charlotte, Anna and Hamish McDonald. Front row, Theo and Alex.

Toby and Charlotte McDonald and their family hosted other local QEII covenantors and local community members at their farm in Carterton on Wednesday to celebrate the milestone next to the newly protected forest.

The newly registered covenant protects modified primary forest and a stream system that feeds into Wainuioru River and contains rare and threatened species such as Olearia gardneri (deciduous tree daisy).

READ MORE:

* 'Everyone wants a legacy': Funding boost to double land protected by QEII Trust over next four years

* Spectacular limestone outcrop in Marlborough to be protected

* Orari Gorge Station owners aren't ruling out further protection



Kavinda Herath / Stuff Threatened species have returned to Jenny and Bill Marshall's Otautau property since they protected their land in the QEII Trust.

It was also home to one of the few rimu remaining in the district.

The McDonald family were pleased that their fifth QEII covenant represented such a milestone.

Toby McDonald said it was “a huge honour” to protect the area.

“We enjoy this native bush, and it’s a privilege to have it, and we wanted to do our part of improve it.”

His father Hamish McDonald put the first block of bush into a QEII covenant the 1980s and they’ve worked with the trust several times since then to protect more places on the farm.

“Our local rep, Trev, knows his stuff and when he tells us about the things we’re protecting, it feels like we’re doing the right thing,” Toby McDonald said.

The McDonalds’ newest covenant adds to the growing network of protected privately owned land in Aotearoa.

The total area of land protected by a QEII Open Space Covenant now close to 200,000 hectares – about the same area as the North Island’s three National Parks combined.

Much of this protection was in lowland ecosystems where the biggest biodiversity losses have been seen.

Supplied The newly registered Open Space Covenant protects modified primary forest and a stream system that feeds into Wainuioru River and contains rare and threatened species such as Olearia gardneri.

QEII chairman Bruce Wills said protecting private land with a covenant benefitted everyone and was the most efficient and effective way to help protect the habitats of threatened animals and species.

“Open space covenants are vital to protecting our natural tāonga, 70 per cent of New Zealand is privately owned and every time landowners choose to do this, it is a generous gift to the whole of New Zealand,” he said.

“The land is protected forever, for future generations to enjoy, and will continue to provide a refuge for native species.”

Minister of Conservation Poto Williams could not make the event but was represented by Department of Conservation deputy director-general of public affairs Sia Aston.

She shared a Māori proverb which summed up the ethos of the conservation partnerships between landowners and the trust.

“Ka whāngaia, ka tipu, ka pauāwai” which means “Nurture it, and it will grow, then blossom”.

QEII regional representative Trevor Thompson said the new covenant was a great addition to the places protected by the trust.

“The Gorge has provided a safe haven for vegetation, including Olearia gardneri, which is one of New Zealand’s rarest plants, and a significant number of mature kōwhai, drawing in tūī and bellbirds from all over.”