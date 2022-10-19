Forever Trees: Students at quake-damaged school plant 650 natives to green their new home

About 400 Pareawa Banks Ave School pupils and a further 44 students from Shirley Intermediate School planted 650 native trees.

More than 400 pupils of a quake-damaged Christchurch school have planted 650 native trees as part of a mission to create an “urban forest” at the school’s new home.

Environment charity Trees That Count last year pledged 10,000 native trees in support of a Stuff-backed campaign for Christchurch to be recognised as a National Park City – a greener, healthier and wilder place to live.

Hundreds came together to plant 5000 of them at The Press-sponsored Forever Trees planting event in the Burwood red zone, in what might have been one of Christchurch’s biggest volunteer planting days.

The rest were donated to iwi and community groups to manage, including the Avon-Ōtākaro Network.

On Wednesday, hundreds of schoolchildren planted another 650 of them.

Avon-Ōtākaro Network spokesperson Hayley Guglietta said about 400 Pareawa Banks Ave School pupils took part, as well as 44 from Shirley Intermediate’s bilingual class.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Walter, from left, Harry, Georgia, Skyla, Luca and Indy from Pareawa Banks Avenue School plant trees.

Pareawa Banks Ave School, formerly known as Banks Ave Primary, was badly damaged during the Canterbury earthquakes.

Students were finally able to move into their new $18 million building on the former Shirley Boys’ High School site in July.

“Since the school has moved, this is the first real chance they have had to connect with the land that is now theirs.”

Guglietta said the planting day went well, with beautiful weather and lots of enthusiasm from the children.

“It was a really nice collaboration between a lot of like-minded community groups.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff An aerial view of the tree planting at Pareawa Banks Avenue school. The whole school, with just under 400 students, and a further 44 students from Shirley Intermediate School planted the swale next to the school.

The new trees were planted around a swale, where some of the Shirley Boys’ High School buildings stood pre-earthquake.

The land could not be rebuilt on and Guglietta said the plan was to plant “an urban forest” to help clean and filter water in the swale before it made its way through the water system.

Getting young people involved in greening the city, and interested in restoring biodiversity, was important, she said.

“When we plant a tree, it is not for us, it is for future generations.”