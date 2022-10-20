Newly-renovated spider monkey habitat hoped to spice up primates' love life

One of Orana Park's spider monkeys relaxes in the afternoon sun.

Christchurch’s popular spider monkeys are back on display, in a newly-renovated habitat their keepers hope will spice up their stagnant love life.

Orana Wildlife Park’s spider monkey troop has been living at another facility behind the scenes for about a year while the large moat around their island was repaired.

Staff decided to give their whole habitat an upgrade while they were at it, and on Wednesday Belize, 33, Merida, 32, Maya, 30, Tostada, 25, and Juquila, 24, were transferred back to the island.

Exotic species manager Rachael Mason said the monkeys were loving their renovated exhibit.

“We have added a range of naturalistic furniture to the island, creating more dimensions for the animals.

“The monkeys have been making lots of vocalisations as they eagerly explore the setting. We are so excited that visitors can once again connect with these precious primates.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Orana Wildlife Park's new visitor is a 23-year-old spider monkey called Tostada (first published November 2019).

Tostada, the troop’s male, was brought down from Hamilton Zoo in 2019 as part of a breeding programme for the endangered species, which is native to central and northern South America.

The eligible bachelor, described as an “absolute gentleman” by staff, was let loose among the ladies with the hope there would be little baby monkeys swinging from the ropes within a year.

Unfortunately, his romantic efforts had been unsuccessful to date.

“Moving the animals to the island enhances the chances of the monkeys producing babies, which is key for the breeding programme,” Mason said.

Orana Wildlife Park/Supplied Tostada, the troop’s resident male, relaxes in his new home.

“The last monkey born at Orana was in 2005, and we are very keen to hear the pitter-patter of small monkey feet again.”

A key threat to spider monkeys is habitat loss, with their rainforest homes frequently cleared for agriculture and logging. Orana Wildlife Park has been involved in the managed breeding programme for this endangered species since 1981.

The park’s spider monkeys were once able to escape their enclosure using a broken rope. They were found just 50 metres away, but took staff more than four hours to round up.

Orana Wildlife Park, New Zealand’s only open range zoo, is home to more than 1000 animals from 90 different species.

It is involved in a number of other conservation and breeding programmes, including an international partnership aimed at creating a back-up population of white rhinos, to protect them from extinction in the wild.

Orana Wildlife Park/Supplied Merida, part of Orana Park's spider monkey troop, checks out her new surroundings.

Orana Wildlife Park broke ground on its new $1.4 million white rhino conservation centre in July 2021.

The new, specially-designed facility would be able to hold up to 20 rhinos at a time, and would keep animals destined for Australia in quarantine for up to a year.